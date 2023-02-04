Senior Calendar - Week of Feb. 6-10
Calendar of events at The Center in Brainerd.
The Center
803 Kingwood St., Brainerd
218-829-9345
TheBrainerdCenter.com and on Facebook
Monday
7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
8 a.m.-noon - Card Recyclers
8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters
9-11 a.m. - Advice from Ann
9:30 a.m. - Mahjong Lessons
9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Legal Aid
10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Gift Shop (Open to the public)
11 a.m. - Bone Builders
11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Pepper steak, buttered boiled potatoes, stewed tomatoes, dinner roll/margarine, rice krispy bar, milk.
12:30 p.m. - Party Bridge
1 p.m. - Cribbage
Tuesday
7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
8 a.m. - Toymakers
8 a.m. - Open Crafts
9 a.m. - Zumba
10 a.m. - Pool
10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Gift Shop (Open to the public)
10:30 p.m. - Dominoes
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Line Dancing
11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Biscuits and sausage gravy, roasted potatoes, cinnamon apple slices, brownie, milk.
Noon - Model Railroad Group
12:30 p.m - 1st Tuesday bridge
12:30 p.m. - Mahjong
1 p.m. - Acrylics/Oils
1 p.m. - Progressive 500
Wednesday
7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Room
9 a.m. - Hand ‘n Foot
9:30 a.m. - Folk Art Painting/Rosemaling
9:30 a.m. - The Center’s Morning Club
9:30 a.m. - Bridge
10 a.m. - Knitting/Crocheting/Needlework
10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)
11 a.m. - Bone Builders
11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Ginger citrus chicken, rice pilaf, peas and carrots, peaches, bread/margarine, milk.
12:30 p.m. - Bingo
1 p.m. - Pinochle
3 p.m. - Choir rehearsal
Thursday
6-9 a.m. - Doughnut day - In house or curbside pickup
7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
8 a.m. - Wood Carvers
8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters
10 a.m. - Pool
10 a.m - Book club
10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)
11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Sloppy joe on a bun, potato wedges, vegetarian baked beans, banana or fresh fruit, cookie, milk.
11:30 a.m. - Music/dance
Noon-4 p.m. - Smart drivers
1 p.m. - Scrabble
1 p.m. - Rummikub
Friday
7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Room
8 a.m.-noon - Card recyclers
9 a.m. - Zumba
9:30-10:30 a.m. - Lifestyle Change Class
10 a.m.-noon - Creative Coloring
10 a.m.-noon - Whist
10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Gift Shop (Open to the public)
11 a.m. - Bone Builders
11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Baked fish, macaroni and cheese, broccoli florets, pears, jello with whipped topping, milk.
12:30 p.m. - Mahjong
1 p.m. - Movie matinee - “I Will Fight No More Forever”
2 p.m. - Caregivers group
2-4 p.m. - Bean bag toss