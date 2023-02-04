99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Senior Calendar - Week of Feb. 6-10

Calendar of events at The Center in Brainerd.

The Center sign on the senior center building on Kingwood Street in Brainerd.
By Dispatch staff report
February 04, 2023 09:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The Center

803 Kingwood St., Brainerd

218-829-9345

TheBrainerdCenter.com and on Facebook

Monday

ADVERTISEMENT

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

8 a.m.-noon - Card Recyclers

8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters

9-11 a.m. - Advice from Ann

9:30 a.m. - Mahjong Lessons

9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Legal Aid

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11 a.m. - Bone Builders

ADVERTISEMENT

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Pepper steak, buttered boiled potatoes, stewed tomatoes, dinner roll/margarine, rice krispy bar, milk.

12:30 p.m. - Party Bridge

1 p.m. - Cribbage

Tuesday 

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

8 a.m. - Toymakers

8 a.m. - Open Crafts

9 a.m. - Zumba

ADVERTISEMENT

10 a.m. - Pool

10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Gift Shop (Open to the public)

10:30 p.m. - Dominoes

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Line Dancing

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Biscuits and sausage gravy, roasted potatoes, cinnamon apple slices, brownie, milk.

Noon - Model Railroad Group

12:30 p.m - 1st Tuesday bridge

12:30 p.m. - Mahjong

1 p.m. - Acrylics/Oils

1 p.m. - Progressive 500

Wednesday 

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Room

9 a.m. - Hand ‘n Foot

9:30 a.m. - Folk Art Painting/Rosemaling

9:30 a.m. - The Center’s Morning Club

9:30 a.m. - Bridge

10 a.m. - Knitting/Crocheting/Needlework

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11 a.m. - Bone Builders

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Ginger citrus chicken, rice pilaf, peas and carrots, peaches, bread/margarine, milk.

12:30 p.m. - Bingo

1 p.m. - Pinochle

3 p.m. - Choir rehearsal

Thursday

6-9 a.m. - Doughnut day - In house or curbside pickup

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

8 a.m. - Wood Carvers

8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters

10 a.m. - Pool

10 a.m - Book club

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Sloppy joe on a bun, potato wedges, vegetarian baked beans, banana or fresh fruit, cookie, milk.

11:30 a.m. - Music/dance

Noon-4 p.m. - Smart drivers

1 p.m. - Scrabble

1 p.m. - Rummikub

Friday 

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Room

8 a.m.-noon - Card recyclers

9 a.m. - Zumba

9:30-10:30 a.m. - Lifestyle Change Class

10 a.m.-noon - Creative Coloring

10 a.m.-noon - Whist

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11 a.m. - Bone Builders

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Baked fish, macaroni and cheese, broccoli florets, pears, jello with whipped topping, milk.

12:30 p.m. - Mahjong

1 p.m. - Movie matinee - “I Will Fight No More Forever”

2 p.m. - Caregivers group

2-4 p.m. - Bean bag toss

Read more
Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Lifestyle
What's Doing
A listing of area meetings and events in the Brainerd lakes area.
February 04, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Arts and Entertainment
Special Events — Feb. 1
February 01, 2023 03:27 PM
Arts and Entertainment
Performing Arts — Feb. 1
February 01, 2023 02:27 PM
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs — Feb. 1
February 01, 2023 01:57 PM
Lifestyle
Church News
February 01, 2023 09:27 AM
"Minerva of the North" concert graphic
Arts and Entertainment
Lakes Area Music Festival presents ‘Minerva of the North’
February 01, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Lifestyle
What's Doing
January 29, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
The Center Sign.jpg
Lifestyle
Senior Calendar - Week of Jan. 30-Feb. 3
January 29, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
meetingAgendas.JPG
Local
Agendas
January 28, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

Related Topics: THINGS TO DO BRAINERDAREA BRIEFS
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Facts about potatoes
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Planting potatoes in a barrel, rabbit-proof plants, tomato blossom end rot
This week, gardening columnist Don Kinzler fields questions about planting potatoes, rabbit-resistant shrubs, and how to prevent tomato blossom end rot.
February 04, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Many gardeners pursue special interests, such as growing and collecting ornamental grasses. David Samson / The Forum
Lifestyle
Forum gardening columnist talks yard and garden trends for 2023
Trends include vegetable gardens in raised pods and a continuing surge in using native plants and grasses.
February 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Lee and Penny Anderson
Local
Seasonal Nisswa residents set record with $75 million university donation
Lee and Penny Anderson's donation to the University of St. Thomas will fund a new sports arena.
February 03, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
School Board recognition
Local
Brainerd celebrates School Board Recognition Month
February is Minnesota School Board Recognition Month.
February 03, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report