99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Senior Calendar - Week of Jan. 16-20

Calendar of events at The Center in Brainerd.

The Center sign on the senior center building on Kingwood Street in Brainerd.
By Dispatch staff report
January 14, 2023 03:27 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The Center

803 Kingwood St., Brainerd

218-829-9345

TheBrainerdCenter.com and on Facebook

Monday

ADVERTISEMENT

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

8 a.m.-noon - Card Recyclers

8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters

9-11 a.m. - Advice from Ann

9:30 a.m. - Mahjong Lessons

9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Legal Aid

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11 a.m. - Bone Builders

ADVERTISEMENT

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Chef’s choice, vegetable, vegetable or fruit, grain, M&M bar, milk.

12:30 p.m. - Party Bridge

1 p.m. - Cribbage

Tuesday 

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

8 a.m. - Toymakers

8 a.m. - Open Crafts

9 a.m. - Zumba

ADVERTISEMENT

10 a.m. - Pool

10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Gift Shop (Open to the public)

10:30 p.m. - Dominoes

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Line Dancing

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Chicken ala king, peas and carrots, pineapple chunks, brown rice, jello with whipped topping, milk

Noon - Model Railroad Group

12:30 p.m. - Mahjong

1 p.m. - Acrylics/Oils

1 p.m. - Progressive 500

Wednesday 

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Room

8-9 a.m. - CWCVC

9 a.m. - Hand ‘n Foot

9 a.m. - Folk Art Painting/Rosemaling

9:30 a.m. - The Center’s Morning Club

9:30 a.m. - Bridge

10 a.m. - Knitting/Crocheting/Needlework

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11 a.m. - Bone Builders

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Goulash, mixed green salad with dressing, tropical fruit, bread/margarine, chocolate chip bar, milk.

12:30 p.m. - Bingo

1 p.m. - Pinochle

Thursday

6-9 a.m. - Doughnut day - In house or curbside pickup

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

8 a.m. - Wood Carvers

8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters

10 a.m. - Pool

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Pork loin, candied yam, steamed California normandy vegetable, dinner roll/margarine, blondie bar, milk.

11:30 a.m. - Music/dance

Noon - Board meeting

1 p.m. - Scrabble

1 p.m. - Rummikub

Friday 

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Room

8 a.m.-noon - Card recyclers

9 a.m. - Zumba

9:30-10:30 a.m. - Lifestyle Change Class

10 a.m.-noon - Creative Coloring

10 a.m.-noon - Whist

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11 a.m. - Bone Builders

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Lemon pepper fish, baked potato with sour cream, coleslaw, bread/margarine, apple brown Betty, milk.

12:30 p.m. - Mahjong

1 p.m. - Movie matinee - “How Green was my Valley”

2-4 p.m. - Bean bag toss

Read more
meetingAgendas.JPG
Local
Agendas
Area listings of agendas
January 14, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Lifestyle
What's Doing
January 14, 2023 02:27 PM
Local
Lions Clubs from Zone 1 to host Diaper Drive Jan. 26
January 14, 2023 04:27 AM
Local
Free MLK Day workshop promotes standing up for justice
January 13, 2023 05:57 AM
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs — Jan. 11
January 11, 2023 03:57 PM
open-red-curtain.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Performing Arts — Jan. 11
January 11, 2023 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Nick Yeager dresses up as Zeus in a 2014 class presentation on Greek mythology. The wax museum had four rooms with different themes: Titans, gods and goddesses, heroes and monsters, and how mythology influenced the Greek culture.
Arts and Entertainment
GreatWorks Theatre Co. presents ‘Mytholomania!’ at CLC
January 11, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
special events.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Special Events — Jan. 11
January 11, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
News is highlighted as word on keyboard
Local
Alzheimer’s disease and dementia caregiver support group to meet
January 11, 2023 01:06 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

Related Topics: THINGS TO DO BRAINERDAREA BRIEFS
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Prayer plant with brown leaf tips.jpg
Lifestyle
What might cause brown tips on houseplants? Don Kinzler answers that question and more in this week's Fielding Questions
In this week's Fielding Questions, Don Kinzler answers questions about the possible causes of brown tips on houseplant leaves, if wood ash can safely be applied to gardens, and more.
January 14, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
011423.F.FF.GrowingTogether.2
Lifestyle
Monitor now for rabbit activity to save a tree or shrub’s life
Gardening columnist Don Kinzler explains that after snow arrives rabbits turn to nibbling twigs of shrubs and the bark of trees, especially young trees and types with smooth, thin bark.
January 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
A flock of chickens in a coop
Local
Brainerd Council to review chicken regulations
Council members will discuss amendments on the number of pets, including chickens, allowed in the city.
January 14, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
MuchObligedGraphic.png
Local
Much Obliged: Thanks for the help
Much Obliged is a way to thank nonprofits, the community, etc.
January 14, 2023 06:27 AM
 · 
By  Pam Schilling