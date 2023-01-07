99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle
Senior Calendar - Week of Jan. 9-13

Calendar of events at The Center in Brainerd.

The Center sign on the senior center building on Kingwood Street in Brainerd.
By Dispatch staff report
January 07, 2023
The Center

803 Kingwood St., Brainerd

218-829-9345

TheBrainerdCenter.com and on Facebook

Monday

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

8 a.m.-noon - Card Recyclers

8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters

9-11 a.m. - Advice from Ann

9:30 a.m. - Mahjong Lessons

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11 a.m. - Bone Builders

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Egg bake with sausage, oven baked potatoes, carrots, applesauce, coffee cake, milk.

12:30 p.m. - Party Bridge

1 p.m. - Cribbage

5 p.m. - 2nd Monday Night Dinner, dine in

Tuesday 

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

8 a.m. - Toymakers

8 a.m. - Open Crafts

9 a.m. - Zumba

10 a.m. - Pool

10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Gift Shop (Open to the public)

10:30 p.m. - Dominoes

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Line Dancing

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Meatloaf, baked potato with sour cream, pears, bread/margarine, rice krispy bar, milk.

Noon - Model Railroad Group

12:30 p.m. - Mahjong

1 p.m. - Acrylics/Oils

1 p.m. - Progressive 500

Wednesday 

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Room

9 a.m. - Hand ‘n Foot

9 a.m. - Folk Art Painting/Rosemaling

9:30 a.m. - The Center’s Morning Club

9:30 a.m. - Bridge

10 a.m. - Knitting/Crocheting/Needlework

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11 a.m. - Bone Builders

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Pasta in meat sauce, romaine salad with dressing, pineapple chunks, breadstick, cake, milk.

12:30 p.m. - Bingo

1 p.m. - Pinochle

Thursday

6-9 a.m. - Doughnut day - In house or curbside pickup

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

8 a.m. - Wood Carvers

8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters

9 a.m. - Publishing

10 a.m. - Pool

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Roast turkey/gravy, mashed potatoes, California normandy vegetable, bread/margarine, cookie, milk.

11:30 a.m. - Music/dance

1 p.m. - Scrabble

1 p.m. - Rummikub

Friday 

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Room

8 a.m.-noon - Card recyclers

9 a.m. - Zumba

9:30-10:30 a.m. - Lifestyle Change Class

10 a.m.-noon - Creative Coloring

10 a.m.-noon - Whist

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11 a.m. - Bone Builders

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Baked ham with sauce, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll/margarine, pudding, milk

12:30 p.m. - Mahjong

1 p.m. - Movie matinee - “Mall Cop”

2 p.m. - Caregivers Group

1-4 p.m. - Bean bag toss

