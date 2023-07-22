6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Saturday, July 22

Lifestyle

Senior Calendar - Week of July 24-28

Calendar of events at The Center in Brainerd.

The Center sign on the senior center building on Kingwood Street in Brainerd.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:57 PM

The Center

803 Kingwood St., Brainerd

218-829-9345

TheBrainerdCenter.com and on Facebook

Monday

7 a.m.-4 p.m. — Exercise Rooms

8 a.m.-noon — Card Recyclers

8 a.m.-4 p.m. — Prayer Quilters

9 a.m. — Golf at Cragun’s

9-11 a.m. — Tennis at Gregory Park

9:30 a.m. — Mahjong Lessons

10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Gift Shop

11 a.m. — Bone Builders

11:15 a.m.-noon — LSS Dining:

12:30 p.m. — Party Bridge

1 p.m. - Cribbage

Tuesday

7 a.m.-4 p.m. — Exercise Rooms

8 a.m. — Toymakers

8 a.m. — Open Craft

8 a.m.-noon — Smart Drivers

9 a.m. — Zumba

9-11 a.m. — Pickle Ball at Gregory Park

10 a.m. — Pool

10-11 a.m. — Beginning Line Dancing

10:30 p.m. — Dominos

10 a.m. — 4 p.m. The Gift Shop (Open to the Public)

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Line Dancing

11:15 a.m.-noon — LSS Dining:

12 p.m. — Model Railroad Group

12:30 p.m. — Mahjong

1 p.m. — Acrylics/Oils

1 p.m. — Progressive 500

Wednesday

7 a.m.-4 p.m. — Exercise Room

9 a.m. — Hand ‘n Foot

9 a.m. — Folk Art Painting/Rosemaling

9-11 a.m. — Tennis at Gregory Park

9:30 a.m. — The Center Morning Club

9:30 a.m. — Bridge

10 a.m. — Knitting/Crocheting/Needlework

10 a.m.-4 p.m. — The Gift Shop (Open to the Public)

11 a.m. — Bone Builders

11:15 a.m.-noon — LSS Dining:

12:30 p.m. — Hope’s Card Group

12:30 p.m. — Bingo

1 p.m. — Pinochle

Thursday 

6-9 a.m. — Donut Day, In-house or Curbside Pickup

7 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Exercise Rooms

8 a.m. — Wood Carvers

8 a.m.-4 p.m. — Prayer Quilters

9-11 a.m. — Pickle Ball at Gregory Park

10 a.m. — Pool

10 a.m.-4 p.m. — The Gift Shop (Open to the Public)

11:15a.m.-noon — LSS Dining:

11:30 a.m. — Music/Dance

1 p.m. — Watercolor Class

1 p.m. — Scrabble

1 p.m. — Rummikub

7 p.m. — Performances in the Park: “The Center’s Band”

Friday 

7 a.m.-4 p.m. — Exercise Room

8 a.m.-noon — Card Recyclers

9 a.m. — Zumba

9-11 a.m. — Tennis at Gregory Park

10 a.m.-noon. — Creative Coloring

10 a.m.-noon — Whist

10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Gift Shop (Open to the Public)

11 a.m. — Bone Builders

11:15 a.m.-noon — LSS Dining:

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Chair Yoga

12:30 p.m. — Mahjong

1 p.m. — Movie Matinee “Buffalo Girls”

2-4 p.m. — Bean Bag Toss

By Dispatch staff report
