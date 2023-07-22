Senior Calendar - Week of July 24-28
Calendar of events at The Center in Brainerd.
The Center
803 Kingwood St., Brainerd
218-829-9345
TheBrainerdCenter.com and on Facebook
Monday
7 a.m.-4 p.m. — Exercise Rooms
8 a.m.-noon — Card Recyclers
8 a.m.-4 p.m. — Prayer Quilters
9 a.m. — Golf at Cragun’s
9-11 a.m. — Tennis at Gregory Park
9:30 a.m. — Mahjong Lessons
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Gift Shop
11 a.m. — Bone Builders
11:15 a.m.-noon — LSS Dining:
12:30 p.m. — Party Bridge
1 p.m. - Cribbage
Tuesday
7 a.m.-4 p.m. — Exercise Rooms
8 a.m. — Toymakers
8 a.m. — Open Craft
8 a.m.-noon — Smart Drivers
9 a.m. — Zumba
9-11 a.m. — Pickle Ball at Gregory Park
10 a.m. — Pool
10-11 a.m. — Beginning Line Dancing
10:30 p.m. — Dominos
10 a.m. — 4 p.m. The Gift Shop (Open to the Public)
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Line Dancing
11:15 a.m.-noon — LSS Dining:
12 p.m. — Model Railroad Group
12:30 p.m. — Mahjong
1 p.m. — Acrylics/Oils
1 p.m. — Progressive 500
Wednesday
7 a.m.-4 p.m. — Exercise Room
9 a.m. — Hand ‘n Foot
9 a.m. — Folk Art Painting/Rosemaling
9-11 a.m. — Tennis at Gregory Park
9:30 a.m. — The Center Morning Club
9:30 a.m. — Bridge
10 a.m. — Knitting/Crocheting/Needlework
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — The Gift Shop (Open to the Public)
11 a.m. — Bone Builders
11:15 a.m.-noon — LSS Dining:
12:30 p.m. — Hope’s Card Group
12:30 p.m. — Bingo
1 p.m. — Pinochle
Thursday
6-9 a.m. — Donut Day, In-house or Curbside Pickup
7 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Exercise Rooms
8 a.m. — Wood Carvers
8 a.m.-4 p.m. — Prayer Quilters
9-11 a.m. — Pickle Ball at Gregory Park
10 a.m. — Pool
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — The Gift Shop (Open to the Public)
11:15a.m.-noon — LSS Dining:
11:30 a.m. — Music/Dance
1 p.m. — Watercolor Class
1 p.m. — Scrabble
1 p.m. — Rummikub
7 p.m. — Performances in the Park: “The Center’s Band”
Friday
7 a.m.-4 p.m. — Exercise Room
8 a.m.-noon — Card Recyclers
9 a.m. — Zumba
9-11 a.m. — Tennis at Gregory Park
10 a.m.-noon. — Creative Coloring
10 a.m.-noon — Whist
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Gift Shop (Open to the Public)
11 a.m. — Bone Builders
11:15 a.m.-noon — LSS Dining:
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Chair Yoga
12:30 p.m. — Mahjong
1 p.m. — Movie Matinee “Buffalo Girls”
2-4 p.m. — Bean Bag Toss
