Senior Calendar - Week of June 12-16

Calendar of events at The Center in Brainerd.

The Center sign on the senior center building on Kingwood Street in Brainerd.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:57 AM

The Center

803 Kingwood St., Brainerd

218-829-9345

TheBrainerdCenter.com and on Facebook

Monday

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

8 a.m.-noon - Card Recyclers

8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters

9 a.m. - Golf at Craguns

9-11 a.m. - Advice from Ann

9-11 a.m. - Tennis at Gregory Park

9:30 a.m. - Mahjong Lessons

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11 a.m. - Bone Builders

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Baked chicken, green beans, fruit cocktail, breadstick, dessert, milk.

12:30 p.m. - Party Bridge

1 p.m. - Cribbage

5 p.m. - 2nd Monday Night Dinner, dine in

Tuesday

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

8 a.m. - Toymakers

8 a.m. - Open Crafts

9 a.m. - Zumba

9-11 a.m. - Pickleball at Gregory Park

10 a.m. - Pool

10-11 a.m. - Beginning Line Dancing

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)

10:30 p.m. - Dominoes

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Line Dancing

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Creamy Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, carrots, bread/margarine, pudding, milk.

Noon - Model Railroad Group

12:30 p.m. - Mahjong

1 p.m. - Acrylics/Oils

1 p.m. - Progressive 500

Wednesday

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Room

9 a.m. - Hand ‘n Foot

9-11 a.m. - Tennis at Gregory Park

9:30 a.m. - Folk Art Painting/Rosemaling

9:30 a.m. - Morning Club

9:30 a.m. - Bridge

10 a.m. - Knitting/Crocheting/Needlework

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11 a.m. - Bone Builders

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Turkey noodle casserole, broccoli florets, cinnamon baked apple slices, dinner roll/margarine, cookie, milk.

12:30 p.m. - Bingo

1 p.m. - Pinochle

Thursday

6-9 a.m. - Doughnut day - In house or curbside pickup

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

8 a.m. - Wood Carvers

8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters

9-11 a.m. - Pickleball at Gregory Park

10 a.m. - Pool

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Roast beef, baked potato/margarine, corn, peaches, bread/margarine, milk.

Noon - Board meeting

1 p.m. - Watercolor class

1 p.m. - Scrabble

1 p.m. - Rummikub

7 p.m. - Performances in the Park - Norm’s Bait and Tackle

Friday 

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Room

8 a.m.-noon - Card recyclers

9 a.m. - Zumba

9-11 a.m. - Tennis at Gregory Park

10 a.m.-noon - Creative Coloring

10 a.m.-noon - Whist

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11 a.m. - Bone Builders

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Lemon pepper fish, roasted potatoes, mixed green salad with dressing, bread/margarine, fresh fruit, milk.

11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. - Chair yoga

12:30 p.m. - Mahjong

1 p.m. - Movie - “The Longest Ride”

2-4 p.m. - Bean bag toss

