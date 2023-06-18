Senior Calendar - Week of June 19-23
Calendar of events at The Center in Brainerd.
The Center
803 Kingwood St., Brainerd
218-829-9345
TheBrainerdCenter.com and on Facebook
Monday
7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
8 a.m.-noon - Card Recyclers
8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters
9 a.m. - Golf at Craguns
9-11 a.m. - Tennis at Gregory Park
9:30 a.m. - Mahjong Lessons
10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Gift Shop (Open to the public)
11 a.m. - Bone Builders
11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Salisbury steak, baked potato/margarine, peas and carrots, bread/margarine, tropical fruit, milk.
12:30 p.m. - Party Bridge
1 p.m. - Cribbage
4 p.m. - Great Decisions
Tuesday
7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
8 a.m. - Toymakers
8 a.m. - Open Crafts
9 a.m. - Zumba
9-11 a.m. - Pickleball at Gregory Park
10 a.m. - Pool
10-11 a.m. - Beginning Line Dancing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)
10:30 p.m. - Dominoes
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Line Dancing
11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Tater tot casserole, green beans, peaches, dinner roll/margarine, bar, milk.
Noon - Model Railroad Group
12:30 p.m. - Mahjong
1 p.m. - Acrylics/Oils
1 p.m. - Progressive 500
Wednesday
7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Room
8-9 a.m. - Crow Wing County Volunteer Coordinator meeting
9 a.m. - Hand ‘n Foot
9-11 a.m. - Tennis at Gregory Park
9:30 a.m. - Folk Art Painting/Rosemaling
9:30 a.m. - Morning Club
9:30 a.m. - Bridge
10 a.m. - Knitting/Crocheting/Needlework
10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)
11 a.m. - Bone Builders
11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Chicken wild rice soup, broccoli florets, fruit cocktail, bread/margarine, jello, milk
12:30 p.m. - Bingo
1 p.m. - Pinochle
1 p.m. - Let’s Go Fishing, Gull Lake, Cragun’s Marina
Thursday
6-9 a.m. - Doughnut day - In house or curbside pickup
7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
8 a.m. - Wood Carvers
8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters
9-11 a.m. - Pickleball at Gregory Park
10 a.m. - Pool
10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)
11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Pulled pork on a bun, butternut squash, romaine salad/dressing, pineapple chunks, cookie, milk.
1 p.m. - Scrabble
1 p.m. - Rummikub
7 p.m. - Performances in the Park - Churchyard
Friday
7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Room
8 a.m.-noon - Card recyclers
9 a.m. - Zumba
9-11 a.m. - Tennis at Gregory Park
9:30-10:30 a.m. - Lifestyle Change Class
10 a.m.-noon - Creative Coloring
10 a.m.-noon - Whist
10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Gift Shop (Open to the public)
11 a.m. - Bone Builders
11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Turkey alfredo/pasta, carrots, pears, bread/margarine, dessert, milk
11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. - Chair yoga
Noon - Lunch and Learn
12:30 p.m. - Mahjong
1 p.m. - Movie - “Rough Riders”
2-4 p.m. - Bean bag toss
June 25
1 p.m. - Quilt Bingo
