6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, March 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Senior Calendar - Week of March 13-17

Calendar of events at The Center in Brainerd.

The Center sign on the senior center building on Kingwood Street in Brainerd.
By Dispatch staff report
March 12, 2023 11:57 AM

The Center

803 Kingwood St., Brainerd

218-829-9345

TheBrainerdCenter.com and on Facebook

Monday

ADVERTISEMENT

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

8 a.m.-noon - Card Recyclers

8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters

9-11 a.m. - Advice from Ann

9:30 a.m. - Mahjong Lessons

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11 a.m. - Bone Builders

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Liver or pepper steak, baked potato with sour cream, stewed tomatoes, dinner roll/margarine, brownie, milk.

ADVERTISEMENT

12:30 p.m. - Party Bridge

1 p.m. - Cribbage

5 p.m. - 2nd Monday night dinner, dine in

Tuesday

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

8 a.m. - Toymakers

8 a.m. - Open Crafts

9 a.m. - Zumba

ADVERTISEMENT

10 a.m. - Pool

10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Gift Shop (Open to the public)

10:30 p.m. - Dominoes

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Line Dancing

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Biscuits and sausage gravy, roasted potatoes, cinnamon apple slices, pumpkin bar, milk

Noon - Model Railroad Group

12:30 p.m. - Mahjong

1 p.m. - Acrylics/Oils

ADVERTISEMENT

1 p.m. - Progressive 500

Wednesday

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Room

9 a.m. - Hand ‘n Foot

9:30 a.m. - Folk Art Painting/Rosemaling

9:30 a.m. - The Center’s Morning Club

9:30 a.m. - Bridge

10 a.m. - Knitting/Crocheting/Needlework

ADVERTISEMENT

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11 a.m. - Bone Builders

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Ginger citrus chicken, rice pilaf, peas and carrots, peaches, bread/margarine, milk.

12:30 p.m. - Bingo

1 p.m. - Pinochle

3 p.m. - Choir rehearsal

Thursday

6-9 a.m. - Doughnut day - In house or curbside pickup

ADVERTISEMENT

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

8 a.m. - Wood Carvers

8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters

10 a.m. - Pool

10 a.m. - Book club

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Sloppy Joe on bun, potato wedges, vegetarian baked beans, banana or fresh fruit, cookie, milk.

11:30 a.m. - Music/dance

Noon - Board meeting

1 p.m. - Scrabble

1 p.m. - Rummikub

Friday 

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Room

8 a.m.-noon - Card recyclers

9 a.m. - Zumba

9:30-10:30 a.m. - Lifestyle Change Class

10 a.m.-noon - Creative Coloring

10 a.m.-noon - Whist

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11 a.m. - Bone Builders

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Smothered pork loin, boiled potatoes and cabbage, carrots, dinner roll/margarine, lime jello with whipped topping, milk.

Noon - Puzzle fun

12:30 p.m. - Mahjong

1 p.m. - Movie matinee - “Catch & Release”

2-4 p.m. - Bean bag toss

Read more

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
births.JPG
Local
Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, Brainerd, births
March 12, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
births.JPG
Local
Lakewood Health System, Staples, births
March 12, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
births.JPG
Local
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, births
March 12, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Levi William Axtell
Minnesota
Charges: NE Minnesota man fatally beaten with shovel, moose antler
March 11, 2023 02:29 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Dignified, steely coach Bud Grant always had a life outside of football
Pro
Bud Grant, stoic coach of powerful Vikings teams, dies at 95
March 11, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Chris Tomasson / St. Paul Pioneer Press
James Stokman
Prep
Male Area Athlete of the Week: Stokman does it all for Rangers
March 11, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Cate Travis
Prep
Female Area Athlete of the Week: Travis nets career high in playoffs
March 11, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom