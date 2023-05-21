99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Senior Calendar - Week of May 22-26

Calendar of events at The Center in Brainerd.

The Center sign on the senior center building on Kingwood Street in Brainerd.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 8:57 AM

The Center

803 Kingwood St., Brainerd

218-829-9345

TheBrainerdCenter.com and on Facebook

Monday

ADVERTISEMENT

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

8 a.m.-noon - Card Recyclers

8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters

9-11 a.m. - Advice from Ann

9-11 a.m. - Tennis

9:30 a.m. - Mahjong Lessons

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. - Legal Aid

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Gift Shop (Open to the public)

ADVERTISEMENT

11 a.m. - Bone Builders

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Pizza casserole, green beans, applesauce, bread/margarine, milk.

12:30 p.m. - Party Bridge

1 p.m. - Cribbage

Tuesday

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

8 a.m. - Toymakers

8 a.m. - Open Crafts

ADVERTISEMENT

9 a.m. - Zumba

9-11 a.m. - Pickle Ball

10 a.m. - Pool

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)

10:30 p.m. - Dominoes

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Line Dancing

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Hamburger patty with bun, roasted potatoes, cinnamon apple slices, dessert, milk.

Noon - Model Railroad Group

ADVERTISEMENT

12:30 p.m. - Mahjong

12:30 p.m. - 4th Tuesday bridge

1 p.m. - Acrylics/Oils

1 p.m. - Progressive 500

Wednesday

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Room

9 a.m. - Hand ‘n Foot

9-11 a.m. - Tennis

ADVERTISEMENT

9:30 a.m. - Folk Art Painting/Rosemaling

9:30 a.m. - Morning Club

9:30 a.m. - Bridge

10 a.m. - Knitting/Crocheting/Needlework

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11 a.m. - Bone Builders

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Teriyaki chicken, brown rice, peaches, romaine salad with dressing, bar, milk.

12:30 p.m. - Bingo

ADVERTISEMENT

12:30 p.m. - Hope’s Card Group

1 p.m. - Pinochle

Thursday

6-9 a.m. - Doughnut day - In house or curbside pickup

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms

8 a.m. - Wood Carvers

8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters

10 a.m. - Pool

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Sloppy joe on bun, potato wedges, vegetarian baked beans, fresh fruit, cookie, milk.

11:30 a.m. - Music/dance

1 p.m. - Watercolor class

1 p.m. - Scrabble

1 p.m. - Rummikub

Friday 

7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Room

8 a.m.-noon - Card recyclers

9 a.m. - Zumba

9-11 a.m. - Tennis

10 a.m.-noon - Creative Coloring

10 a.m.-noon - Whist

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Gift Shop (Open to the public)

10:15 a.m. - Chair yoga

11 a.m. - Bone Builders

11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Baked fish, macaroni and cheese, California Normandy vegetables, pears, jello with whipped topping, milk.

Noon - Lunch and Learn

12:30 p.m. - Mahjong

1 p.m. - Movie: “The Great American Western”

2-4 p.m. - Bean bag toss

Read more

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Man sitting at a table.
Local
After 3 decades in policing, Bestul is ready for new adventures
May 21, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Tulips in a garden.
Local
Ask the Master Gardener: Transplanting potted tulips to gardens can be tricky
May 21, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Jackie Burkey | U of M Extension Master Gardener
Brainerd Lakes Chamber logo.
Local
Chamber seeks award applications and nominations for business awards
May 20, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Tulips in a garden.
Local
Ask the Master Gardener: Transplanting potted tulips to gardens can be tricky
May 21, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Jackie Burkey | U of M Extension Master Gardener
Brainerd Lakes Chamber logo.
Local
Chamber seeks award applications and nominations for business awards
May 20, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Common Goods logo
Local
Common Goods hosting Summer Sundays kick-off event
May 20, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Lifestyle
What's Doing
May 20, 2023 12:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report