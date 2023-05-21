Senior Calendar - Week of May 22-26
Calendar of events at The Center in Brainerd.
The Center
803 Kingwood St., Brainerd
218-829-9345
TheBrainerdCenter.com and on Facebook
Monday
7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
8 a.m.-noon - Card Recyclers
8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters
9-11 a.m. - Advice from Ann
9-11 a.m. - Tennis
9:30 a.m. - Mahjong Lessons
9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. - Legal Aid
10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Gift Shop (Open to the public)
11 a.m. - Bone Builders
11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Pizza casserole, green beans, applesauce, bread/margarine, milk.
12:30 p.m. - Party Bridge
1 p.m. - Cribbage
Tuesday
7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
8 a.m. - Toymakers
8 a.m. - Open Crafts
9 a.m. - Zumba
9-11 a.m. - Pickle Ball
10 a.m. - Pool
10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)
10:30 p.m. - Dominoes
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Line Dancing
11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Hamburger patty with bun, roasted potatoes, cinnamon apple slices, dessert, milk.
Noon - Model Railroad Group
12:30 p.m. - Mahjong
12:30 p.m. - 4th Tuesday bridge
1 p.m. - Acrylics/Oils
1 p.m. - Progressive 500
Wednesday
7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Room
9 a.m. - Hand ‘n Foot
9-11 a.m. - Tennis
9:30 a.m. - Folk Art Painting/Rosemaling
9:30 a.m. - Morning Club
9:30 a.m. - Bridge
10 a.m. - Knitting/Crocheting/Needlework
10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)
11 a.m. - Bone Builders
11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Teriyaki chicken, brown rice, peaches, romaine salad with dressing, bar, milk.
12:30 p.m. - Bingo
12:30 p.m. - Hope’s Card Group
1 p.m. - Pinochle
Thursday
6-9 a.m. - Doughnut day - In house or curbside pickup
7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
8 a.m. - Wood Carvers
8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters
10 a.m. - Pool
10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)
11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Sloppy joe on bun, potato wedges, vegetarian baked beans, fresh fruit, cookie, milk.
11:30 a.m. - Music/dance
1 p.m. - Watercolor class
1 p.m. - Scrabble
1 p.m. - Rummikub
Friday
7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Room
8 a.m.-noon - Card recyclers
9 a.m. - Zumba
9-11 a.m. - Tennis
10 a.m.-noon - Creative Coloring
10 a.m.-noon - Whist
10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Gift Shop (Open to the public)
10:15 a.m. - Chair yoga
11 a.m. - Bone Builders
11:15 a.m.-noon - LSS Dining: Baked fish, macaroni and cheese, California Normandy vegetables, pears, jello with whipped topping, milk.
Noon - Lunch and Learn
12:30 p.m. - Mahjong
1 p.m. - Movie: “The Great American Western”
2-4 p.m. - Bean bag toss
