Senior Calendar - Week of Nov. 28-Dec. 2
Calendar of events at The Center in Brainerd.
The Center
803 Kingwood St., Brainerd
218-829-9345
TheBrainerdCenter.com and on Facebook
Monday
ADVERTISEMENT
7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
8 a.m.-noon - Card Recyclers
8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters
9-11 a.m. - Advice from Ann
9:30 a.m. - Mahjong Lessons
10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Gift Shop (Open to the public)
11 a.m. - Bone Builders
11:15 a.m.- noon - LSS Dining: Chicken fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuit with margarine, fruit, milk.
ADVERTISEMENT
12:30 p.m. - Party Bridge
1 p.m. - Cribbage
Tuesday
7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
8 a.m. - Toymakers
8 a.m. - Open Crafts
9 a.m. - Zumba
10 a.m. - Pool
ADVERTISEMENT
10-11 a.m. - Beginners Line Dance
10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Gift Shop (Open to the public)
10:30 p.m. - Dominoes
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Line Dancing
11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - LSS Dining: Ham, cooked cabbage, peas and carrots, dinner roll with margarine, peach crumble, milk.
Noon - Model Railroad Group
12:30 p.m. - Mahjong
1 p.m. - Acrylics/Oils
1 p.m. - Progressive 500
Wednesday
7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Room
9 a.m. - Hand ‘n Foot
9 a.m. - Folk Art Painting/Rosemaling
9:30 a.m. - The Center’s Morning Club
9:30 a.m. - Bridge
10 a.m. - Knitting/Crocheting/Needlework
10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)
11 a.m. - Bone Builders
11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - LSS Dining: Brat, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, bread with margarine, rice krispy bar, milk.
12:30 p.m. - Bingo
1 p.m. - Pinochle
3 p.m. - Choir
Thursday
6-9 a.m. - Doughnut Day, In-House or Curbside Pickup
7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
8 a.m. - Wood Carvers
8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters
10 a.m. - Pool
10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)
11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - LSS Dining
11:30 a.m. - Music/dance
Noon-4 p.m. - 1st Thursday bridge group
1 p.m. - Scrabble
1 p.m. - Rummikub
2-4 p.m. - Ponytail Canasta
Friday
7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
8 a.m.-noon - Card Recycling
9 a.m. - Zumba
10 a.m.-noon - Whist
10 a.m.-noon - Creative Coloring
10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Gift Shop (Open to the public)
11 a.m. - Bone Builders
11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - LSS Dining
12:30 p.m. - Mahjong
1 p.m. - Movie matinee “The Upside”
2-4 p.m. - Bean bag toss game