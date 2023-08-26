What's Doing
A listing of area meetings and events in the Brainerd lakes area.
Washington High School class of 1958 to meet Aug. 30
BRAINERD — The Washington High School class of 1958 will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Wings Restaurant to share ideas for the upcoming class reunion.
Area bridge scores
Duplicate bridge, Ideal Township Hall, Aug. 15: Howell Movement: Chris Brown and Diana Brown, 68.82; Lois Steffen and Terri Steffen, 64.69; Rhys Price Jones and Emily Schuldt, 62.44; Mel Schlichting and Diane Schlichting, 58.50; Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson, 56.25.
Duplicate bridge, Ideal Township Hall, Aug. 17: Mitchell Movement: North/South: Rhys Price Jones and Emily Schuldt, 96.50; Lois Steffen and Terri Steffen, 93.50; Chris Brown and Carole Johnson, 91.00; Mary Leland and Marlene McArthur, 89.50. East/West: Don Rasmussen and Sandy Severt, 101.50; Stan Bormann and Shirley Bormann, 101.50; Claude Kane and Gail Kane, 89.00; Mel Schlichting and Diane Schlichting, 85.88.
Party bridge, Crosslake Community Center, Aug. 18: Diane Schlichting, 5550; Carolyn Thompson, 4280; Ken Herd, 3240.
Call Crosslake Community Center at 218-692-4271 to play on Fridays.
Senior dance planned
WAUKENABO — A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Waukenabo with music by Frank and Fran.
The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores
BRAINERD — Roberta Freese, 4400; Marv Meyer, 4040; Barb Rinke, 3820.
Brainerd Legion to serve breakfast
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Legion will serve breakfast 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 27.
Adults are $10. Kids are $5.
Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club scores
BRAINERD — Here are the results from the Aug. 23 session of the Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club: First: Mary Leland and Marlene McArthur, 28 1/2; second: Jim Anderson and Charlie Ruud, 28; third: Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin, 26 ½; fourth: Bob and Sandy Crozier, 25.
Duplicate bridge is played every Wednesday at 12:30 in the Westgate Mall and is open to everyone. Advance sign-up is recommended but not required. For more information contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com
