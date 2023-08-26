6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

What's Doing

A listing of area meetings and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:57 AM

Washington High School class of 1958 to meet Aug. 30

BRAINERD — The Washington High School class of 1958 will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Wings Restaurant to share ideas for the upcoming class reunion.

Area bridge scores

Duplicate bridge, Ideal Township Hall, Aug. 15: Howell Movement: Chris Brown and Diana Brown, 68.82; Lois Steffen and Terri Steffen, 64.69; Rhys Price Jones and Emily Schuldt, 62.44; Mel Schlichting and Diane Schlichting, 58.50; Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson, 56.25.

Duplicate bridge, Ideal Township Hall, Aug. 17: Mitchell Movement: North/South: Rhys Price Jones and Emily Schuldt, 96.50; Lois Steffen and Terri Steffen, 93.50; Chris Brown and Carole Johnson, 91.00; Mary Leland and Marlene McArthur, 89.50. East/West: Don Rasmussen and Sandy Severt, 101.50; Stan Bormann and Shirley Bormann, 101.50; Claude Kane and Gail Kane, 89.00; Mel Schlichting and Diane Schlichting, 85.88.

Party bridge, Crosslake Community Center, Aug. 18: Diane Schlichting, 5550; Carolyn Thompson, 4280; Ken Herd, 3240.

Call Crosslake Community Center at 218-692-4271 to play on Fridays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior dance planned

WAUKENABO — A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Waukenabo with music by Frank and Fran.

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

BRAINERD — Roberta Freese, 4400; Marv Meyer, 4040; Barb Rinke, 3820.

Brainerd Legion to serve breakfast

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Legion will serve breakfast 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 27.

Adults are $10. Kids are $5.

Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club scores

BRAINERD — Here are the results from the Aug. 23 session of the Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club: First: Mary Leland and Marlene McArthur, 28 1/2; second: Jim Anderson and Charlie Ruud, 28; third: Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin, 26 ½; fourth: Bob and Sandy Crozier, 25.

Duplicate bridge is played every Wednesday at 12:30 in the Westgate Mall and is open to everyone. Advance sign-up is recommended but not required. For more information contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
The Center Sign.jpg
Lifestyle
Senior Calendar - Week of Aug. 28-Sept. 1
1h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Jessie Veeder Coming Home column headshot cropped for main image spot
Lifestyle
Veeder: Making pies and making memories
1h ago
 · 
By  Jessie Veeder
MuchObligedGraphic.png
Local
Much Obliged: Family Fun Day was a success
1h ago
 · 
By  Relationship Safety Alliance
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Headshot of Tyler Addison and fiancee
Local
Road to Recovery: ‘There’s a better life out there’
Sep 21, 2022
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd High School swimming pictures
Members Only
Prep
Girls Swimming and Diving: Warriors have eyes on defending section title
5h ago
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
A sign and some trees.
Local
Project to restore jack pine savanna in Baxter moves forward
19h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
fcc-team-member-social-post-2-for-6-months-august-2023-brainerd.jpg
Local
Brainerd Dispatch running weeklong subscription sale: $2 for 6 months unlimited digital access
1d ago