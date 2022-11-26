What's Doing

Kids’ Christmas party planned

NISSWA — A kids’ Christmas party with Santa will be 1-3 p.m. Dec. 4, at Nisswa American Legion.

The event is sponsored by the Nisswa American Legion Auxiliary and the Nisswa Lions.

Senior dance planned

A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Waukenabo Town Hall.

Crosslake Area Garden Club

CROSSLAKE — Crosslake Area Garden Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. in the meeting room at the Crosslake Community Center.

The upcoming programs are: Dec. 14, holiday party lunch/donations going to Golden Horizons; Jan. 17, succulents program by Copper Creek Nursery, Gabby Reiss; and Feb. 15, new ideas and fun plants for 2023 (bring seed catalogs).

For questions, call Linda at 507-202-9374.

Alpha Chapter OES to meet

Alpha Chapter OES will meet 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28.

Waffle breakfast planned

The Brainerd Legion will have a waffle breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 27.

Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

Area bridge scores

Ideal Town Hall, Nov. 17: Larry Fleer and Donna Fleer, 55.50; Chris Brown and Diana Brown, 52.50; Shirley Gronholm and Lorraine Northagen, 47.50; Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson, 45.00; Joyce Roemer and Sue Caquelin, 39.00.