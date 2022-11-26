What's Doing
A listing of area meetings and events in the Brainerd lakes area.
Kids’ Christmas party planned
NISSWA — A kids’ Christmas party with Santa will be 1-3 p.m. Dec. 4, at Nisswa American Legion.
The event is sponsored by the Nisswa American Legion Auxiliary and the Nisswa Lions.
Senior dance planned
A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Waukenabo Town Hall.
Crosslake Area Garden Club
CROSSLAKE — Crosslake Area Garden Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. in the meeting room at the Crosslake Community Center.
The upcoming programs are: Dec. 14, holiday party lunch/donations going to Golden Horizons; Jan. 17, succulents program by Copper Creek Nursery, Gabby Reiss; and Feb. 15, new ideas and fun plants for 2023 (bring seed catalogs).
For questions, call Linda at 507-202-9374.
Alpha Chapter OES to meet
Alpha Chapter OES will meet 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
Waffle breakfast planned
The Brainerd Legion will have a waffle breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 27.
Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids.
Area bridge scores
Ideal Town Hall, Nov. 17: Larry Fleer and Donna Fleer, 55.50; Chris Brown and Diana Brown, 52.50; Shirley Gronholm and Lorraine Northagen, 47.50; Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson, 45.00; Joyce Roemer and Sue Caquelin, 39.00.
