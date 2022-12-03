Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

What's Doing

A listing of area meetings and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
December 03, 2022 02:30 PM
The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

Nov. 21: Bill Adams. 5430; Sally Adams, 4590; Wayne Holtmeier, 4260.

Nov. 28: Bob Bollum, 3800; Roberta Freese, 3670; Marv Meyer, 3660

Captain Robert Orr Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution to meet

The Captain Robert Orr Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 10 a.m. Dec. 10, at Dunmire’s on the Lakes, 19090 Highway 371, Brainerd.

Meeting will be in the lower level.

The chapter’s 45th anniversary will be celebrated and member chapter anniversaries will be acknowledged.

For more information, call Regent Carol Curby at 218-851-3459.

The Morning Group to host Harry Meyer

The Morning Group will have Harry Meyer talk at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at The Center, 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd.

Meyer will talk about his experience with the World War II Code Talkers, the American Indians who sent secret messages using their unwritten language to the troops in action in the Pacific theater.

Members of The Morning Group regulars pay $1 donation to the Giving Fund and coffee and a doughnut is $1.50. First time attendees get a free pass plus a coffee and a doughnut (first come, first served). A jackpot and happy jar are volunteer donations; jackpot tickets are a quarter each with the winner getting 1/2 the take; and a happy jar is a free will donation; tell us what makes you happy.

PEO Chapter CJ to meet Tuesday

CROSBY — PEO Chapter CJ will meet Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Hallett Library in Crosby.

Hostesses will be the Crosby gals.

Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club scores

Nov. 30: Sandy Chase and Lane Weber, 64 1/2; Don Rasmussen and Sandy Severt, 46; Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin, 43; Gretchen Sorden and Sandy Weber, 41.

Duplicate bridge is played 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Westgate Mall in Brainerd.

For more information or to sign up to play, contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com .

Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Caregiver Support Group to meet Friday

The Lakes Area Memory Awareness Advocates and the Alzheimer’s Association will host a Caregiver Support Group meeting 2-3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at The Center, 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd.

The group will talk through challenges and ways of coping; share feelings, needs, and concerns and learn about resources available in the community. This support group will help people learn to take care of themselves in order to take care of loved ones during this long journey.

For questions, contact Kent O’Grady at kent.ogrady@gmail.com .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
