What's Doing

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

Nov. 21: Bill Adams. 5430; Sally Adams, 4590; Wayne Holtmeier, 4260.

Nov. 28: Bob Bollum, 3800; Roberta Freese, 3670; Marv Meyer, 3660

Captain Robert Orr Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution to meet

The Captain Robert Orr Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 10 a.m. Dec. 10, at Dunmire’s on the Lakes, 19090 Highway 371, Brainerd.

Meeting will be in the lower level.

The chapter’s 45th anniversary will be celebrated and member chapter anniversaries will be acknowledged.

For more information, call Regent Carol Curby at 218-851-3459.

The Morning Group to host Harry Meyer

The Morning Group will have Harry Meyer talk at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at The Center, 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd.

Meyer will talk about his experience with the World War II Code Talkers, the American Indians who sent secret messages using their unwritten language to the troops in action in the Pacific theater.

Members of The Morning Group regulars pay $1 donation to the Giving Fund and coffee and a doughnut is $1.50. First time attendees get a free pass plus a coffee and a doughnut (first come, first served). A jackpot and happy jar are volunteer donations; jackpot tickets are a quarter each with the winner getting 1/2 the take; and a happy jar is a free will donation; tell us what makes you happy.

PEO Chapter CJ to meet Tuesday

CROSBY — PEO Chapter CJ will meet Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Hallett Library in Crosby.

Hostesses will be the Crosby gals.

Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club scores

Nov. 30: Sandy Chase and Lane Weber, 64 1/2; Don Rasmussen and Sandy Severt, 46; Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin, 43; Gretchen Sorden and Sandy Weber, 41.

Duplicate bridge is played 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Westgate Mall in Brainerd.

For more information or to sign up to play, contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com .

Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Caregiver Support Group to meet Friday

The Lakes Area Memory Awareness Advocates and the Alzheimer’s Association will host a Caregiver Support Group meeting 2-3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at The Center, 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd.

The group will talk through challenges and ways of coping; share feelings, needs, and concerns and learn about resources available in the community. This support group will help people learn to take care of themselves in order to take care of loved ones during this long journey.

For questions, contact Kent O’Grady at kent.ogrady@gmail.com .