Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

What's Doing

A listing of area meetings and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
December 10, 2022 05:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary to serve breakfast

HACKENSACK — Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 18, at the Club.

Menu includes choice of pancakes, bacon and eggs or biscuits and gravy with eggs. Both include juice and coffee for $8. The proceeds go to support youths scholarships.

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter No. 0738 to meet Tuesday

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 0738 will meet 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Front Street Cafe, 616 Front St., Brainerd.

This will be the last meeting until April 2023.

All federal employees and retirees are welcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, call 218-828-4277 and leave a message.

Nisswa Women’s Club to meet

NISSWA — The Nisswa Women’s Club will celebrate the holiday season with a special program on Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa.

There will be a special Christmas organ recital with Laura Raedeke, concert organist. In addition, there will be a chance to view “One Hundred Years and Counting,” a video of the club’s first 100-year history, produced by Gary and Sharon Harris.

Social hour including viewing of the video is 11:30 a.m. to noon with lunch at noon. The organ concert will follow shortly after.

President Ann Swanson will pass the gavel to new president Vicki Reineck and welcome new board members at a short meeting after the concert.

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

Monday winners: Sandy Heglie, 4410; Dorothy Adamson, 4040; Sharon Osborne, 3610.

Xi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa to meet Monday

The Xi chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa will meet at 4:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Baia Della, for a holiday social.

The altruism projects for this month are Salvation Army Red Kettle donations and Women’s Center gift cards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The program will be members sharing a favorite Christmas song and explaining its significance.

Brainerd Eagles to serve breakfast

Brainerd Eagles will serve breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 11, at 124 Front St., Brainerd, featuring the Eagles’ special for $9.

Ala carte menu also available.

Alpha Chapter OES to have Christmas party

Alpha Chapter OES will meet at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, for the Christmas party.

Wear a Christmas shirt.

The Morning Group at The Center

The Morning Group at The Center will host Karen Johnson at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd.

Johnson is the program director for Crow Wing Energized. She will speak about this grassroots movement to improve health in the community by making the healthy choice the easy choice.

Those who attend do not have to be a member of The Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior dances

Senior dances will be 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Waukenabo Town Hall with music by Frank and Fran; and from 1-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the Deerwood Legion with music by Frank and Fran.

Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club scores

Dec. 7: Sandy and Bob Crozier, 10 1/2; Sandy Chase and Lane Weber, 8 1/2; Jim Anderson and Don Rasmussen, 8 1/2.

Duplicate bridge is played at 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the Westgate Mall.

All are welcome to play. Advance sign-up is encouraged.

For more information contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com .

Sons of Norway to meet

The Sons of Norway Sagatun Lodge of Brainerd will have a social meet at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd.

The annual Christmas potluck will be served beginning at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall followed by a special Christmas program in the sanctuary featuring readings, special music and a sing-a-long of favorite carols.

Crosslake Ideal Lions to meet Wednesday

CROSSLAKE — Crosslake Ideal Lions will meet Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Maucieri’s Italian Restaurant, Crosslake, with social hour at 5:30 p.m. and meeting at 6 p.m.

Lion Donna Leagjeld, daughter of Joe and Shirley Doerfler, will receive a special award, the MN Lions Hearing Foundation Fellowship. This award recognizes Lion Donna’s work with hearing impaired projects in the Crosslake area.

During the meeting, several grants will be discussed and considered, including the grant to the Rotary Ends Human Trafficking Music and Camping Festival July 28-29 at the Lakes Music & Events Park, north of Pine River. The REHT Festival hopes to raise $20,000 for services to victims of human trafficking in Crow Wing County.

Read more
122422SLUSH cropped.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Beware of the dreaded 'S' word – slush – when on the ice
A lot can change between now and the end of winter, but if the past week is any indication, this is going to be a tough winter for slush on many bodies of water in both Minnesota and North Dakota.
December 23, 2022 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
A screenshot of a United States Postal Service tracking
Local
Customers speak out on post office woes
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
December 23, 2022 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
A courtroom gavel
Minnesota
Chinese national imprisoned for cyberstalking, stealing identity of Minnesota college student
Federal prosecutors say the man used the victim’s name and image to solicit sex on dating and pornography websites. Strangers would show up at the victim's home expecting a sexual encounter.
December 23, 2022 04:08 PM
 · 
By  Hunter Dunteman
car crash illustration
Local
2-vehicle crash injures Little Falls woman
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
December 23, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Wadena Sheriff
Local
Wadena arrest nets 142 grams of methamphetamine
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
December 23, 2022 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Troy Dye (45) reacts after making a tackle against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 17, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Pro
First priority for Vikings vs. Giants is avoiding another letdown after an exhilarating win
Minnesota's track record on games after emotional victories hasn't been great
December 23, 2022 03:06 PM
 · 
By  By Chris Tomasson / St. Paul Pioneer Press
education school hall
Minnesota
Mental health, suicidal thoughts among students alarm Minnesota Department of Health
More students are reporting struggles with their mental health and having serious consideration of suicidal thoughts. However, they're also making healthier decisions regarding substance use.
December 23, 2022 02:15 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
hands-g271dc1073_1920.jpg
Health
Holiday travel and disrupted routines can be hard for people with Alzheimer's. Get tips that can help
In this episode of "Health Fusion," Viv Williams shares tips from the American Alzheimer's Association of Minnesota-North Dakota on how to make holiday travel and disrupted routines less difficult.
December 23, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Viv Williams
Tracy Briggs
Health
Want to reduce holiday stress and get a few laughs? Try making lefse
Every year, my family and friends gather around a special griddle to make traditional Norwegian lefse. It's a tasty holiday treat that's good for your health in many ways, even with butter and sugar.
December 23, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Viv Williams

Related Topics: AREA BRIEFSTHINGS TO DO BRAINERDWHAT'S DOING
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
Crash Report FSA
Local
Onamia crash injures Merrifield man
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:55 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, in Kathio Township, in Onamia.
December 23, 2022 08:55 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
YMCA exterior
Local
Brainerd, Little Falls organizations secure federal funding for projects
These projects will support the construction of a new dining facility at Camp Ripley and increase access to affordable child care in Brainerd and Little Falls.
December 23, 2022 08:32 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast logo
Local
Listen: Locomotive fire prompts train to meet Brainerd firefighters at crossing
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
December 23, 2022 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Dec. 23
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
December 23, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report