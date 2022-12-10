What's Doing

Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary to serve breakfast

HACKENSACK — Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 18, at the Club.

Menu includes choice of pancakes, bacon and eggs or biscuits and gravy with eggs. Both include juice and coffee for $8. The proceeds go to support youths scholarships.

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter No. 0738 to meet Tuesday

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 0738 will meet 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Front Street Cafe, 616 Front St., Brainerd.

This will be the last meeting until April 2023.

All federal employees and retirees are welcome.

For more information, call 218-828-4277 and leave a message.

Nisswa Women’s Club to meet

NISSWA — The Nisswa Women’s Club will celebrate the holiday season with a special program on Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa.

There will be a special Christmas organ recital with Laura Raedeke, concert organist. In addition, there will be a chance to view “One Hundred Years and Counting,” a video of the club’s first 100-year history, produced by Gary and Sharon Harris.

Social hour including viewing of the video is 11:30 a.m. to noon with lunch at noon. The organ concert will follow shortly after.

President Ann Swanson will pass the gavel to new president Vicki Reineck and welcome new board members at a short meeting after the concert.

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

Monday winners: Sandy Heglie, 4410; Dorothy Adamson, 4040; Sharon Osborne, 3610.

Xi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa to meet Monday

The Xi chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa will meet at 4:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Baia Della, for a holiday social.

The altruism projects for this month are Salvation Army Red Kettle donations and Women’s Center gift cards.

The program will be members sharing a favorite Christmas song and explaining its significance.

Brainerd Eagles to serve breakfast

Brainerd Eagles will serve breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 11, at 124 Front St., Brainerd, featuring the Eagles’ special for $9.

Ala carte menu also available.

Alpha Chapter OES to have Christmas party

Alpha Chapter OES will meet at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, for the Christmas party.

Wear a Christmas shirt.

The Morning Group at The Center

The Morning Group at The Center will host Karen Johnson at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd.

Johnson is the program director for Crow Wing Energized. She will speak about this grassroots movement to improve health in the community by making the healthy choice the easy choice.

Those who attend do not have to be a member of The Center.

Senior dances

Senior dances will be 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Waukenabo Town Hall with music by Frank and Fran; and from 1-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the Deerwood Legion with music by Frank and Fran.

Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club scores

Dec. 7: Sandy and Bob Crozier, 10 1/2; Sandy Chase and Lane Weber, 8 1/2; Jim Anderson and Don Rasmussen, 8 1/2.

Duplicate bridge is played at 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the Westgate Mall.

All are welcome to play. Advance sign-up is encouraged.

For more information contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com .

Sons of Norway to meet

The Sons of Norway Sagatun Lodge of Brainerd will have a social meet at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd.

The annual Christmas potluck will be served beginning at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall followed by a special Christmas program in the sanctuary featuring readings, special music and a sing-a-long of favorite carols.

Crosslake Ideal Lions to meet Wednesday

CROSSLAKE — Crosslake Ideal Lions will meet Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Maucieri’s Italian Restaurant, Crosslake, with social hour at 5:30 p.m. and meeting at 6 p.m.

Lion Donna Leagjeld, daughter of Joe and Shirley Doerfler, will receive a special award, the MN Lions Hearing Foundation Fellowship. This award recognizes Lion Donna’s work with hearing impaired projects in the Crosslake area.

During the meeting, several grants will be discussed and considered, including the grant to the Rotary Ends Human Trafficking Music and Camping Festival July 28-29 at the Lakes Music & Events Park, north of Pine River. The REHT Festival hopes to raise $20,000 for services to victims of human trafficking in Crow Wing County.