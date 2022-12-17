What's Doing

Washington High School class of 1965

BAXTER — Washington High School class of 1965 will meet for lunch at 11:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at Grizzly’s.

The Center, Brainerd, duplicate bridge scores

Sally Adams, 4640; Bob Bollum, 4260; Lynn Kruse, 3340.

The Morning Group at The Center

The Morning Group at The Center, 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd, will have Molly Zins, executive director of Central Regional Sustainable Development Partnership, speak at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Zins will speak about bringing together community and university knowledge and resources to drive sustainability in four focus areas: agriculture and food systems, clean energy, natural resources and resilient communities. This will be a 15-minute presentation.

Area bridge scores

Ideal Town Hall, Dec. 8: Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson, 33; Chris Brown and Diana Brown, 29.50; Joyce Roemer and Sue Caquelin, 26.50; Bruce Peck and Clare Fulton 24.50.

Brainerd VFW to serve breakfast

The Brainerd VFW will serve breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 18, at 309 S. Sixth St., Brainerd.

There are seven menu choices for $9.

Find out more at www.brainerdvfw.org .