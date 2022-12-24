What's Doing

Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary members delivered gifts to veterans

HACKENSACK — Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 delivered Christmas gifts to veterans in area nursing homes.

They delivered the gifts to eight veterans at the Birchview Gardens in Hackensack and four veterans at Good Samaritan in Pine River. Gifts will also be delivered to seven veterans at May Creek in Walker.

Alzheimer’s disease and dementia caregiver support group to meet

The Lakes Area Memory Awareness Advocates and the Alzheimer’s Association will host a caregiver support group meeting 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, at Lakewood Church at 6284 Fairview Road in Baxter.

Caregiver Support Groups offer a safe place to meet other caregivers on this journey of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, develop a mutual support system and exchange practical information on caregiving problems and possible solutions.

Alzheimer’s disease and dementia community education class planned

The Lakes Area Memory Awareness Advocates and the Alzheimer’s Association will host a community education class on Dementia Conversations: Driving, Legal Issues and Doctor Visits from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at The Center, 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd.

ADVERTISEMENT

When someone is showing signs of dementia, it’s time to talk. Often, conversations with family about changing behaviors can be challenging and uncomfortable. This program provides tips for breaking the ice with your family to address some of the most common issues that are difficult to discuss. Some of the most difficult conversations involve going to the doctor, deciding when it is necessary to stop driving and making legal and financial plans to cover future care needs. This program will provide tips on how to “break the ice” and have the most common difficult conversations.

For questions, contact Kent O’Grady at kent.ogrady@gmail.com .

Parkinson’s disease support group meeting planned

BAXTER — The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meeting will meet 1 p.m. Jan. 5, at Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Drive, Baxter.

There will be a presentation by a local medical supply company regarding adaptive equipment for daily living.

Any questions, call 218-829-4017. Care partners are also welcome to attend.

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

Monday winners: Sharon Osborne, 2990; Bob Bollum, 2680; Joan Burnett, 2490.