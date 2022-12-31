What's Doing

(Published in Brainerd Dispatch December 10, 17, 24, 31, 2022, January 7, 14, 2023, 6t.) NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING COUNTY DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: 14: Foreclosure by Action/Money Judgment/Reformation Court File No. 18-CV-22-1409 FIRST WESTERN BANK & TRUST, F/K/A BLACKRIDGE BANK A/K/A LAKEWOOD BANK, N.A., Plaintiff, v. RV RESORT VILLAGE AT THE PRESERVE, LLC, THE ESTATE OF ALYN B. BELL BY DIANE BELL PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE, DANIEL HELBLING, AND RV RESORT VILLAGE AT THE PRESERVE OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., Defendants. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that under and by virtue of Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law, Order for Judgment and Judgment (the “Order”) in the above entitled action dated November 29, 2022, a copy of which has been delivered to me, I, the undersigned Sheriff/Deputy of Crow Wing County, Minnesota, will sell at public auction to the highest bidder, on the 9 th day of February, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the office of the Crow County Sheriff, 304 Laurel Street, Brainerd, Minnesota 56401, the real property located in Crow Wing County, Minnesota, described as: Lots 2-43, 52-56, 63-66, 68, 77-86, 89-91, 93, 95-96, 98, 100, 107-110, 140-147, and 158-171, Block 1 in Common Interest Community No. 1084, RV Resort Village at the Preserve. (Property address: 28668 Hurtig Road, Pequot Lakes, Minnesota 56472; PIN NOS: 29270678; 29270677, 29270676, 29270675, 29270674, 28270673, 29270672, 29270671, 29270670, 29270669, 29270668, 29270667, 29270666, 29270665, 29270664, 29270663, 29270662, 29270661, 29270660, 29270659, 29270658, 29270657, 29270656, 29270655, 29270654, 29270653, 29270652, 29270651, 29270650, 29270649, 29270648, 29270647, 29270646, 29270645, 29270644, 29270643, 29270642, 29270641, 29270640, 29270639, 29270638, 29270637, 29270628, 29270627, 29270626, 29270625, 29270624, 29270617, 29270616, 29270615, 29270614, 29270612, 29270603, 29270602, 29270601, 29270600, 29270599, 29270598, 29270597, 29270596, 29270595, 29270594, 29270591, 29270590, 29270589, 29270587, 29270585, 29270584, 29270582, 29270580, 29270573, 29270572, 29270571, 29270570, 29270540, 29270539, 29270538, 29270537, 29270536, 29270535, 29270534, 29270533, 29270522, 29270521, 29270520, 29270519, 29270518, 29270517, 29270516, 29270515, 29270514, 29270513, 29270512, 29270511, 29270510, 29270509 Said sale will be made to satisfy amounts adjudged and due plaintiff and described in the Order with reference to that certain mortgage dated August 8, 2008, and recorded August 19, 2008, as Document No. 0752242, as modified of record, in the office of the Recorder of Crow Wing County, Minnesota, and subject to redemption by the mortgagor, or the mortgagor’s personal representatives or assigns, within six months from the date of confirmation of the sheriff’s sale. HOMESTEAD DESIGNATION NOTICE In accordance with Minnesota Statute § 550.175, you are notified by the foreclosing mortgagee that: “IF PART OF THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD CONTAINS YOUR HOUSE, YOU MAY DESIGNATE AN AREA AS A HOMESTEAD TO BE SOLD AND REDEEMED SEPARATELY. YOU MAY DESIGNATE THE HOUSE YOU OCCUPY AND ANY AMOUNT OF THE PROPERTY AS A HOMESTEAD. THE DESIGNATED HOMESTEAD PROPERTY MUST CONFORM TO THE LOCAL ZONING ORDINANCES AND BE COMPACT SO THAT IT DOES NOT UNREASONABLY REDUCE THE VALUE OF THE REMAINING PROPERTY. YOU MUST PROVIDE THE CREDITOR CAUSING THIS PROPERTY TO BE SOLD, THE SHERIFF AND THE COUNTY RECORDER WITH A COPY OF THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF THE HOMESTEAD YOU HAVE DESIGNATED BY TEN (10) BUSINESS DAYS BEFORE THE DATE THE PROPERTY IS TO BE SOLD.” SEPARATE TRACT DESIGNATION NOTICE In accordance with Minnesota Statute §582.042, you are notified by the foreclosing mortgagee that: “IF THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD CONTAINS SEPARATE TRACTS, YOU MAY REQUEST THAT THE TRACTS BE SOLD AND REDEEMED SEPARATELY. EACH OF THE SEPARATE TRACTS MUST CONFORM TO LOCAL ZONING ORDINANCES, MUST HAVE AN ENTRANCE BY DIRECT ACCESS TO A PUBLIC ROAD OR BY PERMANENT EASEMENT, AND MUST NOT UNREASONABLY AFFECT THE VALUE OF THE REMAINING PROPERTY. YOU MUST PROVIDE THE PERSON FORECLOSING ON THE PROPERTY, THE SHERIFF, AND THE COUNTY RECORDER WITH A COPY OF THE LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS OF EACH OF THE TRACTS YOU HAVE DESIGNATED TO BE SOLD SEPARATELY BY TEN BUSINESS DAYS BEFORE THE DATE THE PROPERTY IS TO BE SOLD.” SHERIFF OF CROW WING COUNTY /s/ Scott Goddard By: Elizabeth Biley Sheriff/Deputy Sheriff, Crow Wing County, MN Dated: 12/02/22