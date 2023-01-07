99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

What's Doing

A listing of area meetings and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
January 07, 2023 04:27 AM
45th annual Pine River American Legion cribbage tournament planned

PINE RIVER — The 45th annual Pine River American Legion cribbage tournament will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The one-on-one tournament is a one-time $20 fee and lasts eight weeks with play at 6 p.m. every Tuesday. A banquet will be after the tournament.

For more information, contact Nancy at 218-568-5980.

Xi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa to meet

BRAINERD — The Xi chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa will meet 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at the Lakes Area Music Festival office, 715 Laurel St., Brainerd.

The program is World Understanding, and the altruism project is Outreach Brainerd Lakes Area.

Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 202 to serve breakfast

HACKENSACK — Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 15, at the club.

Menu includes choice of pancakes, bacon and eggs or Biscuits and gravy with eggs. Both include juice and coffee for $8. The proceeds go to support youths scholarships.

Disabled American Veterans to meet

BRAINERD — The monthly meeting for the Disabled American Veterans, Crow Wing County Chapter No. 22, will be 7 p.m. Jan. 19, at the Brainerd VFW Club.

Chapter 22 officers meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

Brainerd Eagles to serve breakfast

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Eagles will serve breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 8, at 124 Front St., Brainerd, featuring the Eagles’ special for $10.

Ala carte menu also available.

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

Monday winners: Marion Town, 4490; Chuck O’Day, 3800; Sandy Higlie, 3300.

Alpha Chapter No. 23 OES news

Alpha Chapter No. 23 OES will initiate two new members at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.

There will be a potato bar and salad lunch at 12:30 p.m.

There will be a regular meeting at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

Pelican Lake Conservation Club to host breakfast

BREEZY POINT — The Pelican Lake Conservation Club welcomes the public to a pancake breakfast to support the Lakes Area Food Shelf 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Conservation Club, 8922 Thrane Drive, Breezy Point.

Tickets are $7 per person at the door. Lakes Area Food Shelf volunteers will be on hand to help with the breakfast and answer any questions about the food shelf.

Senior dance planned

WAUKENABO — A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Waukenabo with music by Frank and Fran.

0117twb-early-truck.jpg
Community
This Was Brainerd - Jan. 7
A look through the Brainerd Dispatch archives with Terry McCollough combing the microfilm for tidbits of history through the decades going back to 1922.
January 07, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Jan
(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, January 7, 14, 21, 2023, 3t.) Summons and Notice Child in Need of Protection or Services Matter State of Minnesota Crow Wing County District Court Ninth Judicial District Court File Number: 18-JV-22-2183 Case Type: CHIPS In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Alyssa Mariah Hills Parent Tyler Migizi Wing Parent NOTICE TO: Tyler Migizi Wing, above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition, Petition for Child in Need of Protection, Termination of Parental Rights, or Other Services, has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 213 Laurel Street Suite 11, Brainerd MN 56401 alleging that the child(ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) is/are in need of protection or services. Petition CHIPS in Need of Protection or Services - CHIPS. 2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 213 Laurel Street Suite 11, Brainerd, MN 56401 on February 7th, 2023 at 1:30 pm, as the Matter can be heard. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition. WITNESS, the Honorable Kristine R. DeMay Judge of District Court BY: Wendy Lynch, Deputy
January 07, 2023 01:10 AM
(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch Octo
(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch October 26, November 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2022, 6t.) NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 10, 2017 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $378,400.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Kristopher Kaikkonen, a single person MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for American Financial Network, Inc., DBA: Orion Lending, its successors and assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: May 12, 2017 Crow Wing County Recorder Document Number: A888308 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC Dated: August 16, 2021 Recorded: August 24, 2021 Crow Wing County Recorder Document Number: 957326 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1004128-0002097269-4 Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: American Financial Network, Inc., DBA: Orion Lending Residential Mortgage Servicer: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Crow Wing Property Address: 15284 Beaver Dam Road, Brainerd, MN 56401 Tax Parcel ID Number: 080333100D00009 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, Section 33, Township 134, Range 28, excepting therefrom the North 874.74 feet, in the County of Crow Wing and State of Minnesota AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $434,809.09 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: December 08, 2022 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, 304 Laurel Street, Brainerd, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on June 07, 2023, or the next business day if June 07, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINALCREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: October 20, 2022 MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 050773-F2 (Published in the Brainerd Dispatch December 10, 2022, 1t.) NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for December 08, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to January 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the County Sheriff`s office, 304 Laurel Street, Brainerd, Minnesota DATED: December 06, 2022 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 050773-F2 (Published in the Brainerd Dispatch January 7, 2023, 1t.) NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for January 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to February 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Crow Wing County Sheriff`s office, 304 Laurel Street, Brainerd, Minnesota in said County and State. DATED: January 4, 2023 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 050773-F2
January 07, 2023 01:10 AM
(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Jan
(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, January 7, 14, 2023, 2t.) ADVERTISEMENT FOR PROPOSALS Brainerd Public Schools # ISD 181 Pierz Public School Pine River Public School Brainerd Public School: 110 3rd St. NW Brainerd, MN 56401 The Board of Education, Brainerd Public Schools ISD 181, on behalf of Brainerd, Pine River and Pierz Schools, will receive sealed proposals on the following: Prime Vendor, Grocery Until 2/23/2022, at alissa.thompson@isd181.org Copies of the Request for Proposal are available free of charge. Please contact Alissa Thompson via e-mail at Alissa.thompson@isd181.org to request the proposal. Instruction on how to submit a response is contained in the RFP materials. No Vendor may withdraw his/her proposal within thirty (30) days after date of opening proposals without the consent of the Board of Education. Brainerd, Pierz, Pine River Schools reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive informalities in bidding of advertisement. Brainerd, Pierz, Pine River Schools reserves the right to select the proposal that best meets the needs of the Brainerd, Pierz, Pine River Schools pursuant to M.S. 471.6161.
January 07, 2023 01:10 AM
(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Jan
(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, January 7, 2023, 1t.) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED ASSESSMENT TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that the City of Baxter City Council will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the Baxter City Hall, Baxter, Minnesota, to consider the proposed assessment for the improvement No. 4132, the improvement of roadway and trail reconstruction on Knollwood Drive from Highland Scenic Road to Foley Road. Adoption by the Council of the proposed assessment may occur at the close of the hearing. Areas to be assessed include abutting property located along Knollwood Drive from Highland Scenic Road to Foley Road. The proposed assessment roll is on file for public inspection at the city clerk’s office. Written or oral objections will be considered at the meeting. Pursuant to Minnesota Statute 429.081, no appeal to district court may be taken as to the amount of an assessment unless a written objections signed by the affected property owners is filed with the municipal clerk prior to the assessment hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing. Dated at Baxter, Minnesota, this 3rd day of January 2023. CITY OF BAXTER, MINNESOTA By Kelly Steele Assistant City Administrator/Clerk
January 07, 2023 01:10 AM
(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Jan
(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, January 7, 2023, 1t.) ORDINANCE NO. 1540 AN INTERIM ORDINANCE PLACING A TEMPORARY MORATORIUM ON PROHIBITING THE CONVERSION OF DWELLINGS TO GREEN SPACE OR SURFACE PARKING IN THE TN-1 TRADITIONAL NEIGBORHOOD ONE, TN-2 TRADITIONAL NEIGHBORHOOD TWO, CN-1 CONTEMPORARY NEIGBORHOOD ONE, AND CN-2 CONTEMPORARY NEIGHBORHOOD TWO DISTRICTS THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF BRAINERD DOES ORDAIN: SECTION ONE: Purpose. Pursuant to the authority granted under Minnesota Statutes section462.355, subdivision 4, this Ordinance imposes a three-month moratorium on the conversion of dwelling units to green space or surface parking in the TN-1, TN-2, CN-1, andCN-2 zoning districts. SECTION TWO. Preliminary Findings. It is in the public interest to declare a moratorium on conversions of dwellings to green space and/or surface parking for the following reasons: 1. The purchase and removal of dwelling units to either green space or surface parking impairs the tax base, both on the property being converted and among adjacent properties. 2. Public entities, non-profit organizations, and commercial businesses within and adjacent to residential zoning districts continue to acquire dwelling units in anticipation of converting them to green space or parking. This practice is part of a spiral of decline witnessed in the vicinity of such conversions. 3. The city has a shortage of housing, particularly affordable housing. Removal of dwelling units for the establishment of green space or surface parking adds to the overall shortage of housing. 4. The city needs additional time to study this problem and develop changes to the Code to address this issue. SECTION THREE. Moratorium. The City shall not accept or process applications for the demolition of a dwelling unit in the TN-1, TN-2, CN-1, and CN-2 zones without an accompanying application for construction of a new dwelling, along with reasonable surety that such a dwelling will be constructed. A signed contract with a third-party contractor to construct a new dwelling shall be considered reasonable surety, as are other forms of financial security adequate to ensure follow-through. The Brainerd Housing and Redevelopment Authority, the Brainerd Economic Development Authority, and Crow Wing County are exempt from this moratorium. Also exempted is the removal of any unsafe or hazardous structures by the City pursuant to its statutory authority. SECTION FOUR. Study. During the period of this moratorium, City staff, the Planning Commission, and the Community Development Director shall study the issues related to conversion of dwelling units to green space and dwelling units to parking in the City of Brainerd and shall provide recommendations to the City Council concerning proposed changes to the City Code. SECTION FIVE. Repeal and Replacement. Notice is hereby given that this Ordinance, when in effect, repeals and replaces in its entirety Ordinance No. 1534. SECTION SIX. Effective Date. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force one week from and after its publication for a period of three months. Adopted this 3rd day of January 2023 /s/ Kelly Bevans President of the Council Approved this 4th day of January 2023 /s/ DAVE BADEAUX Mayor ATTEST: /s/ JENNIFER BERGMAN City Administrator
January 07, 2023 01:10 AM
(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Jan
(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, January 7, 14, 2023, 2t.) NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 18-PR-22-4732 In Re: Estate of Richard G. Houston, Decedent. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on February 10, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at Brainerd, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated April 24, 2018, pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.2-513 and for the appointment of Michele D. Houston, whose address is 37237 Heath Drive, Pine River, MN 56474 as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: December 30, 2022 /s/ Heidi Davies Referee of District Court /s/ Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator /s/ Mallory Evenson Deputy James W. Nelson Attorney at Law MN# 12123X 510 Maple Street Brainerd, MN 56401 Telephone: (218) 829-4717 Facsimile: (218) 829-2802 e-mail: jim@nelslaw.net ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
January 07, 2023 01:10 AM
(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Jan
(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, January 7, 14, 21, 28, February 4, 11, 2023, 6t.) NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 29, 2011 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $150,960.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Tracy D Matich and Angela K Matich, Husband and Wife MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. SERVICER: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC LENDER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Crow Wing County Minnesota, Recorder, on December 12, 2011, as Document No. 0805162. ASSIGNED TO: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust I by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 01/27/2021 and recorded on 01/28/2021 as Document No. 946695. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (NE 1/4 NW 1/4), Section twenty-eight (28), Township forty-five (45), Range thirty (30), described as follows: Beginning at a point on the North line of said NE 1/4 NW 1/4 which point is 396 feet East of the Northwest corner of said NE 1/4 NW 1/4; thence East and continuing along said North line 132.00 feet; thence South 218.46 feet; thence West 132.00 feet; thence North 218.17 feet to the place of beginning, Crow Wing County Minnesota. and That part of the NE 1/4 NW 1/4, Section 28, Township 45, Range 30, described as follows: Beginning at a point on the North line of said NE 1/4 NW 1/4; which point is 528.00 feet East of the Northwest corner of said NE 1/4 NW 1/4; thence East and continuing along said North line 132.00 feet; thence South 218.75 feet; thence West 132.00 feet; thence North 218.46 feet to the place of beginning, Crow Wing County, Minnesota. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 12341 RED PINE ROAD, BRAINERD, MN 56401 PROPERTY I.D: 81280556 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Crow Wing THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: One Hundred Twenty Thousand Six Hundred Seventy-Four and 03/100 ($120,674.03) THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00AM on February 23, 2023 PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 304 Laurel St., Brainerd, MN 56401 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 23, 2023, or the next business day if August 23, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: January 7, 2023 Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust I Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee Edinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 22MN00079-2 A-4769510
January 07, 2023 01:10 AM
(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, Dec
(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch, December 31, 2022, January 7, 2023, 2t.) NOTICE Brainerd Garages - Mini Storage Located in the Brainerd Industrial Park The following abandoned units will be auctioned off on or about Jan 15th, 2023 on” Bid 13” online site for non-payment Unit #F-08 Garrett Affeldt 20508 State Hwy 18, PO Box 182 McGrath, MN 56350 Personal & Misc. Household items Unit #E-08 Christopher Gammon 21776 295th Ave. Pierz, MN 56364 Personal & Misc. Household items
January 07, 2023 01:10 AM
(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch Dece
(Published in the Brainerd Dispatch December 31, 2022, January 7, 14, 21, 28, February 4, 2023, 6t.) NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 23, 2015 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $325,500.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Brian T. Dunn and Deborah K. Dunn, a husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100853701006208887 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Loandepot.com, LLC SERVICER: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October 1, 2015, Crow Wing County Recorder, as Document Number A865102 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC; Dated: May 24, 2019 filed: June 3, 2019, recorded as document number A918335 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Thirteen (13) Sears White Sand Shores PROPERTY ADDRESS: 5324 Fairview Rd, Baxter, MN 56425 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 40110709 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Crow Wing THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $372,033.78 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 21, 2023, 10:00AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 304 Laurel St., Brainerd, MN 56401 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on August 21, 2023, or the next business day if August 21, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: December 23, 2022 Specialized Loan Servicing LLC Assignee of Mortgagee LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP BY Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
January 07, 2023 01:10 AM

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

