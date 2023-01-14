What's Doing

Area bridge scores

Ideal Town Hall, duplicate bridge, Dec. 30: Shirley Gronholm and Lorraine Northagen, 55; Alan Stans and Rose Ann Stans, 48.50; Chris Brown and Diana Brown, 48.00; Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson, 42.50; Bruce Peck and Clare Fulton, 41.50.

Ideal Town Hall, duplicate bridge, Jan. 5: Lois Steffen and Terri Steffen, 27.00; Joyce Roemer and Sue Caquelin, 27.00; Chris Brown and Marcia Prescott, 27.00; Shirley Gronholm and Lorraine Northagen, 24.00; Bruce Peck and Clare Fulton, 22.00.

Nisswa Women’s Club meeting changes

NISSWA — The Nisswa Women’s Club has changed it up for the first three months of 2023.

Nisswa Women’s Club will meet for lunch and socializing at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Ernie’s on Gull Lake.

Order lunch off the menu. No speaker and there will be a very short business meeting.

For more information, contact nisswawomensclub.org .

Washington High School class of 1957 to meet

Washington High School class of 1957 will have breakfast at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Front Street Cafe in Brainerd.

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

Monday winners: Neola Raasch, 4870; Bill Adams, 4170; Bob Bollum, 4160.

Washington High School class of 1965 to meet

BAXTER — The Washington High School class of 1965 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Grizzly’s.

Senior dance set

DEERWOOD — A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Deerwood Legion with music by Ted and Rose.

26th annual Buffalo raffle planned

PIERZ — The Pierz Knights of Columbus 26th annual buffalo raffle will be 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Pierz Ballroom.

Music by Old Tyme Country Boys (formerly Waltzateer Band), beer, wine coolers and set-ups available.

Tickets are $10 and available from a KC member and many area businesses. Appreciation feed will be 4-8 p.m. Cost is $10.

Half of the proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society and the remainder to benefit Pierz Knights of Columbus.

Brainerd Duplicate Bridge club scores

1st: Jim Anderson and Don Rasmussen, 17.5; 2nd: Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin, 14.5; 3rd: Jan and Ken Herd, 8.5; 3rd: Ginger Augustinak and Sandy Chase, 7.5.

Duplicate bridge is played every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Westgate Mall in Brainerd. Everyone is welcome and advance sign-up is encouraged.

For more information contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com .

PEO Chapter CJ to meet

PEO Chapter CJ will meet Jan. 17 at Cathy Gray’s home with Jenny Holden as co-hostess. Carolyn Mogen will have the program about Founders Day.

Nisswa Garden Club to meet

NISSWA — Nisswa Garden Club will meet Jan. 26 at the Lutheran Church of the Cross, 5064 County Road 18, Nisswa.

"Continuous Color in the Garden" will be presented by JoAnn Weaver at 1:30 p.m. This presentation highlights JoAnn's expertise in plants that provide color and visual interest as the gardening season progresses. This discussion will focus on plant choices, characteristics and the requirements to succeed with perennial varieties, specifically suited for the lake's region growing zone.

An optional, preceding noon luncheon with advanced reservation is required. Contact TheNisswaGardenClub@gmail.com by a deadline of Jan. 21 to pay at the door.

For questions, call Barb at 218-963-6661.

Sons of Norway to meet

BRAINERD — The Sons of Norway Sagatun Lodge of Brainerd will meet 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in the Fellowship Hall at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd.

A winter brunch served by Doug Johnson and crew and will feature a variety of entrees and desserts.

It will be followed by a presentation, “The Viking Ship: Wave Swan of War.” Presenters will be Luke Borsvold and Adam Helget. Both are members of the Viking reenactment group, the Storm Wolves and have participated in reenactments at the Crow Wing Viking Festivals.

Members and their guests are encouraged to attend. Reservations are not required but greatly appreciated and can be made with Sharon Carlson at 218-828-1581.