Lifestyle
What's Doing

A listing of area meetings and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
January 14, 2023 02:27 PM
Area bridge scores

Ideal Town Hall, duplicate bridge, Dec. 30: Shirley Gronholm and Lorraine Northagen, 55; Alan Stans and Rose Ann Stans, 48.50; Chris Brown and Diana Brown, 48.00; Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson, 42.50; Bruce Peck and Clare Fulton, 41.50.

Ideal Town Hall, duplicate bridge, Jan. 5: Lois Steffen and Terri Steffen, 27.00; Joyce Roemer and Sue Caquelin, 27.00; Chris Brown and Marcia Prescott, 27.00; Shirley Gronholm and Lorraine Northagen, 24.00; Bruce Peck and Clare Fulton, 22.00.

Nisswa Women’s Club meeting changes

NISSWA — The Nisswa Women’s Club has changed it up for the first three months of 2023.

Nisswa Women’s Club will meet for lunch and socializing at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Ernie’s on Gull Lake.

Order lunch off the menu. No speaker and there will be a very short business meeting.

For more information, contact nisswawomensclub.org .

Washington High School class of 1957 to meet

Washington High School class of 1957 will have breakfast at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Front Street Cafe in Brainerd.

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

Monday winners: Neola Raasch, 4870; Bill Adams, 4170; Bob Bollum, 4160.

Washington High School class of 1965 to meet

BAXTER — The Washington High School class of 1965 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Grizzly’s.

Senior dance set

DEERWOOD — A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Deerwood Legion with music by Ted and Rose.

26th annual Buffalo raffle planned

PIERZ — The Pierz Knights of Columbus 26th annual buffalo raffle will be 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Pierz Ballroom.

Music by Old Tyme Country Boys (formerly Waltzateer Band), beer, wine coolers and set-ups available.

Tickets are $10 and available from a KC member and many area businesses. Appreciation feed will be 4-8 p.m. Cost is $10.

Half of the proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society and the remainder to benefit Pierz Knights of Columbus.

Brainerd Duplicate Bridge club scores

1st: Jim Anderson and Don Rasmussen, 17.5; 2nd: Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin, 14.5; 3rd: Jan and Ken Herd, 8.5; 3rd: Ginger Augustinak and Sandy Chase, 7.5.

Duplicate bridge is played every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Westgate Mall in Brainerd. Everyone is welcome and advance sign-up is encouraged.

For more information contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com .

PEO Chapter CJ to meet

PEO Chapter CJ will meet Jan. 17 at Cathy Gray’s home with Jenny Holden as co-hostess. Carolyn Mogen will have the program about Founders Day.

Nisswa Garden Club to meet

NISSWA — Nisswa Garden Club will meet Jan. 26 at the Lutheran Church of the Cross, 5064 County Road 18, Nisswa.

"Continuous Color in the Garden" will be presented by JoAnn Weaver at 1:30 p.m. This presentation highlights JoAnn's expertise in plants that provide color and visual interest as the gardening season progresses. This discussion will focus on plant choices, characteristics and the requirements to succeed with perennial varieties, specifically suited for the lake's region growing zone.

An optional, preceding noon luncheon with advanced reservation is required. Contact TheNisswaGardenClub@gmail.com by a deadline of Jan. 21 to pay at the door.

For questions, call Barb at 218-963-6661.

Sons of Norway to meet

BRAINERD — The Sons of Norway Sagatun Lodge of Brainerd will meet 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in the Fellowship Hall at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd.

A winter brunch served by Doug Johnson and crew and will feature a variety of entrees and desserts.

It will be followed by a presentation, “The Viking Ship: Wave Swan of War.” Presenters will be Luke Borsvold and Adam Helget. Both are members of the Viking reenactment group, the Storm Wolves and have participated in reenactments at the Crow Wing Viking Festivals.

Members and their guests are encouraged to attend. Reservations are not required but greatly appreciated and can be made with Sharon Carlson at 218-828-1581.

J.J. Moser (90) of the Arizona Coyotes defends as Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) and center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) attack in the second period on Jan. 14, 2023, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Pro
Wild escape with 2-1 win despite sloppy play against lowly Coyotes
The power play proved to be the difference for the Wild after going 0 for 5 in a game earlier this week
January 14, 2023 09:56 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) look on during the first quarter on Jan. 14, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Pro
Reserves power Timberwolves past Cavs
Minnesota's bench contributed 56 points
January 14, 2023 09:48 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
COLLEGE HOCKEY: JAN 14 Minnesota at Notre Dame
College
Gophers' opportunistic offense, stellar goaltending produce important win at Notre Dame
While the Minnesota Gophers were scoring even strength, power play and shorthanded goals, Justen Close was posting his fourth shutout of the season in the other end of Notre Dame's rink.
January 14, 2023 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Vikings
Pro
Vikings have new round to prove themselves in playoff game vs. Giants
In a Week 16 victory over the Giants, Jefferson torched their secondary for 12 catches on 16 targets, 133 yards and a touchdown. He finished the year with 128 grabs for 1,809 yards and eight scores.
January 14, 2023 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
meetingAgendas.JPG
Local
Agendas
Area listings of agendas
January 14, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
The Center Sign.jpg
Lifestyle
Senior Calendar - Week of Jan. 16-20
Calendar of events at The Center in Brainerd.
January 14, 2023 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Red Wing High School Dakota Language Class
Minnesota
Minnesota high school adds a Dakota language course
Red Wing High School Principal George Nemanich says the school hopes to eventually create three levels of the language class.
January 14, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Isabel Larson
Prep
Female Area Athlete of the Week: Larson a true floor general for Patriots
Pequot Lakes junior earns area athlete of the week
January 14, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Gary Williams
July 28, 1947 - Jan. 12, 2023
January 14, 2023 02:33 PM
Connor Davis
Prep
Male Area Athlete of the Week: Davis showing patience as a senior for WDC
Wadena-Deer Creek senior earns area athlete of the week
January 14, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

