What's Doing

Brainerd Lakes Area Audubon Society event planned for Jan. 25

BAXTER — The Brainerd Lakes Area Audubon Society will sponsor district technician Adam Maleski with the Crow Wing County Soil and Water Conservation District at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Northland Arboretum, 14250 Conservation Drive, Baxter.

Maleski has been with the Crow Wing County Soil and Water Conservation District for three years after getting a wildlife biology degree from Bemidji State. He will talk about programs the district has that can help improve property, such as planting for wildlife.

Masks are not required but feel free to wear one. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact Lorrene Maroney at brainerdaudubonsociety@gmail.com or the Northland Arboretum at arboretum@brainerd.net .

Brainerd Regional Human Services Center Retired Employees to meet for lunch

BRAINERD — Brainerd Regional Human Services Center Retired Employees will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Front Street Cafe in Brainerd.

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

Monday winners: Phyllis DeRosier, 5280; Sandy Heglie, 4690; Lois Steinbauer, 4120.

Brainerd American Legion to serve breakfast

BRAINERD — The Brainerd American Legion will have a breakfast buffet 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 22.

Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

Alpha Chapter OES to meet

Alpha Chapter OES will meet 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

Bring a recipe to share for a recipe book.

Senior dance planned

WAUKENABO — A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Waukenabo with music by Two for the Road.