Lifestyle
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

What's Doing

A listing of area meetings and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
January 29, 2023
The Morning Group to have Daniel Miesle speak

BRAINERD — The Morning Group at The Center, 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd, will have Daniel Miesle, area representative for Academic Year in the USA, speak about the program for international exchange students at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group Meeting set

BAXTER — The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meeting will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Drive, Baxter. There will be a presentation about an inhaled form of medication by a pharmaceutical company.

Any questions call 218-829-4017. Care partners are also welcome to attend.

Crosslake Area Garden Club announces upcoming meetings

CROSSLAKE — Crosslake Area Garden Club meets 1 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month in the meeting room at the Crosslake Community Center.

The upcoming programs include Feb. 15, New Ideas and Fun Plants for 2023 (bring your seed catalogs); March 15, Designing Summer Baskets with presenter Tracy Srock from Morning Glory Flowers; and April 19, House Plants with presenter Shelly Boser of Landsburg Landscape Nursery.

For questions, call Linda 507-202-9374.

Brainerd Duplicate Bridge club results

BRAINERD — Jan 18: first: Sandy Chase and Lane Weber, 12.5; second: Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin, 10.5; third: Jan and Ken Herd, 6; third: Ginger Augustinak and Phyllis DeRosier, 6.

Jan. 25: first: Jim Anderson and Don Rasmussen, 28; second: Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin, 27.5; tie for third: Phyllis DeRozier and Neolla Raasch, 25; tie for third: Sandy and Bob Crozier, 25.

Duplicate bridge is played 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the Westgate Mall.

All are welcome to play. Advance sign up is encouraged.

For more information, contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com .

TOPS 1449 weight loss group meetings

BRAINERD — TOPS 1449 weight loss group meets 11 a.m. Wednesdays at Oak Lawn Township Hall, one mile east on Highway 18 from the junction of Highways 18 and 25.

For more information, call Jane at 218-764-2332, Jeanne at 218-831-1652 or Janet at 218-820-5926.

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

BRAINERD — Bob Bollum, 3640; Jane Patrick, 3340; and Wayne Holtmeier, 3180.

Senior dance planned

A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the Deerwood Legion with music by Frank and Fran.

By Dispatch staff report
