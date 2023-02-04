What's Doing
A listing of area meetings and events in the Brainerd lakes area.
Widowed Friends to meet Monday
BAXTER — Widowed Friends will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the Pizza Ranch in Baxter.
The Morning Group to host Paul Welch
BRAINERD — The Morning Group will host Paul Welch at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd.
Welch, from Breath of Life, will speak about adult day services and the goal of providing the highest quality of care for dependent adults.
Nisswa Women’s Club to meet Feb. 16
NISSWA — The Nisswa Women’s Club will meet Feb. 16 at Ernie’s on Gull Lake.
The group changed the luncheon meeting for the first three months of 2023 and will have no speaker and a very short business meeting.
ADVERTISEMENT
The group is concentrating on socializing and getting to know each other even better.
Come at 11:30 a.m. and order off the menu.
For more information, contact nisswawomensclub.org .
The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores
Monday winners: Chuck O’Day, 3960; Elizabeth Posant, 3600; Annette Tetzloff, 3570.
Senior dance planned
WAUKENABO — A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Waukenabo with music by Jerry and Leroy.
Bridge scores
BRAINERD — 1st: Phyllis DeRosier and Neola Raasch, 12.5; 2nd: Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin, 11.5; 3rd: Mike Anderson and Don Rasmussen, 11.
Duplicate bridge is played at 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the Westgate Mall.
Advance sign-up is recommended.
ADVERTISEMENT
For more information contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com .