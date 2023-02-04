What's Doing

Widowed Friends to meet Monday

BAXTER — Widowed Friends will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the Pizza Ranch in Baxter.

The Morning Group to host Paul Welch

BRAINERD — The Morning Group will host Paul Welch at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd.

Welch, from Breath of Life, will speak about adult day services and the goal of providing the highest quality of care for dependent adults.

Nisswa Women’s Club to meet Feb. 16

NISSWA — The Nisswa Women’s Club will meet Feb. 16 at Ernie’s on Gull Lake.

The group changed the luncheon meeting for the first three months of 2023 and will have no speaker and a very short business meeting.

The group is concentrating on socializing and getting to know each other even better.

Come at 11:30 a.m. and order off the menu.

For more information, contact nisswawomensclub.org .

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

Monday winners: Chuck O’Day, 3960; Elizabeth Posant, 3600; Annette Tetzloff, 3570.

Senior dance planned

WAUKENABO — A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Waukenabo with music by Jerry and Leroy.

Bridge scores

BRAINERD — 1st: Phyllis DeRosier and Neola Raasch, 12.5; 2nd: Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin, 11.5; 3rd: Mike Anderson and Don Rasmussen, 11.

Duplicate bridge is played at 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the Westgate Mall.

Advance sign-up is recommended.

For more information contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com .