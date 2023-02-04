99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

What's Doing

A listing of area meetings and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
February 04, 2023 10:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Widowed Friends to meet Monday

BAXTER — Widowed Friends will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the Pizza Ranch in Baxter.

The Morning Group to host Paul Welch

BRAINERD — The Morning Group will host Paul Welch at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd.

Welch, from Breath of Life, will speak about adult day services and the goal of providing the highest quality of care for dependent adults.

Nisswa Women’s Club to meet Feb. 16

NISSWA — The Nisswa Women’s Club will meet Feb. 16 at Ernie’s on Gull Lake.

The group changed the luncheon meeting for the first three months of 2023 and will have no speaker and a very short business meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group is concentrating on socializing and getting to know each other even better.

Come at 11:30 a.m. and order off the menu.

For more information, contact nisswawomensclub.org .

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

Monday winners: Chuck O’Day, 3960; Elizabeth Posant, 3600; Annette Tetzloff, 3570.

Senior dance planned

WAUKENABO — A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Waukenabo with music by Jerry and Leroy.

Bridge scores

BRAINERD — 1st: Phyllis DeRosier and Neola Raasch, 12.5; 2nd: Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin, 11.5; 3rd: Mike Anderson and Don Rasmussen, 11.

Duplicate bridge is played at 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the Westgate Mall.

Advance sign-up is recommended.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com .

Read more
Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Lifestyle
What's Doing
A listing of area meetings and events in the Brainerd lakes area.
January 29, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Lifestyle
What's Doing
January 21, 2023 12:57 PM
Lifestyle
What's Doing
January 14, 2023 02:27 PM
Lifestyle
What's Doing
January 07, 2023 04:27 AM
Lifestyle
What's Doing
December 31, 2022 03:00 AM
Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Lifestyle
What's Doing
December 24, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Lifestyle
What's Doing
December 17, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Lifestyle
What's Doing
December 10, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Lifestyle
What's Doing
December 03, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

Related Topics: AREA BRIEFSTHINGS TO DO BRAINERDWHAT'S DOING
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
The Center Sign.jpg
Lifestyle
Senior Calendar - Week of Feb. 6-10
Calendar of events at The Center in Brainerd.
February 04, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Facts about potatoes
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Planting potatoes in a barrel, rabbit-proof plants, tomato blossom end rot
This week, gardening columnist Don Kinzler fields questions about planting potatoes, rabbit-resistant shrubs, and how to prevent tomato blossom end rot.
February 04, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Many gardeners pursue special interests, such as growing and collecting ornamental grasses. David Samson / The Forum
Lifestyle
Forum gardening columnist talks yard and garden trends for 2023
Trends include vegetable gardens in raised pods and a continuing surge in using native plants and grasses.
February 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Lee and Penny Anderson
Local
Seasonal Nisswa residents set record with $75 million university donation
Lee and Penny Anderson's donation to the University of St. Thomas will fund a new sports arena.
February 03, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke