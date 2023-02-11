99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

What's Doing

A listing of area meetings and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

By Dispatch staff report
February 11, 2023
Disabled American Veterans to meet

BRAINERD — The monthly meeting for the Disabled American Veterans, Crow Wing County Chapter No. 22, will be at the Brainerd VFW Club Thursday, Feb. 16.

The membership meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

Chapter 22 officers meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

Xi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa

BAXTER — The Xi chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Forestview Middle School.

The altruistic project for the month is items or cash donations for Fuel Up Forestview. Members are reminded to wear red in recognition of women’s heart health month.

Brainerd Eagles to host breakfast

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Eagles will host breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Feb. 12, at 124 Front St., Brainerd, featuring the Eagles’ special for $10.

A la carte menu will also be available.

Alpha Chapter OES to meet

Alpha Chapter OES will meet 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.

Come at 12:30 p.m. to meet with Peg Oliver and have lunch.

The Morning Group to host Tim Holmes

BRAINERD — The Morning Group at The Center, 803 Kingwood St., in Brainerd, will have Tim Holmes, Brainerd fire chief, talk about fire safety, carbon monoxide alarms and other practices seniors can do to be safe in their homes at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Hackensack Legion to serve breakfast

HACKENSACK — Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Club.

Menu includes choice of pancakes, bacon and eggs or biscuits and gravy with eggs. Both include juice and coffee for $8.

The proceeds go to support youth scholarships.

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

Monday winners: Sandy Heglie, 4270; Marion Town, 4110; Sally Adams, 3660.

Senior dance planned

A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the Deerwood Legion with music by Two For The Road.

Nisswa Garden to showcase Brakstad Natural Farm

NISSWA — The Nisswa Garden Club will showcase the local third generation Brakstad Natural Farm.

Robyn and Lance Bragstad will present “Harvesting Hope,” a free program at 1 p.m. Feb. 23, in the chapel library of Lutheran Church of the Cross, 5064 County Road 13, Nisswa.

Robyn Bragstad will share home gardening tips, the importance of healthy soil and friendly, sustainable growing practices, as well as their involvement to fulfill the needs for local, fresh produce at area food pantries in Pine River and Pequot Lakes.

This presentation will be preceded by an optional noon luncheon which requires an advance reservation, to allow at-the-door payment. Cost for lunch is $18; the reservation deadline is 10 p.m. Feb. 20.

For lunch reservations, contact thenisswagardenclub@gmail.com or call Barb at 218-330-6661.

