What's Doing

Washington High School class of 1957 meeting changes announced

The Washington High School class of 1957 will not meet in February and March.

The Morning Group to host Nicole Baker

BRAINERD — The Morning Group at The Center, 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd, will host Nicole Baker from the Gull Lake Recreation Area at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.

She will speak about the Gull Dam, which became operational in 1912 and the Gull Lake Recreation Area opportunities.

Those who attend do not have to be a member of The Center.

‘Dementia Caregiver Questions’ seminar planned

BRAINERD — Brainerd area dementia caregivers support groups are sponsoring a community education seminar from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at The Center, 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd.

The seminar, “Dementia Caregiver Questions,” will help to answer questions many dementia caregivers have.

This seminar is sponsored by the Lakes Area Memory Awareness Advocates, a program of Crow Wing Energized; in cooperation with the Alzheimer’s Association and local dementia caregivers support groups.

No reservation is necessary.

For questions, contact Kent O’Grady at kent.ogrady@gmail.com .

Brainerd High School class of 1965 to meet Monday

BAXTER — Brainerd High School class of 1965 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Grizzly’s.

Senior dance planned

WAUKENABO — A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Waukenabo, with music by Frank and Fran.

Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club results

BRAINERD — Here are the results from the Feb. 8 session of the Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club: first, Jim Anderson and Don Rasmussen, 12.5; second, Bruce Eastman and Charlie Ruud, 12; third, Phyllis DeRosier and Neola Raasch, 9.5.

Here are the results from the Feb. 15 session: first, Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin, 15.5; second, Jim Anderson and Don Rasmussen, 11; third, Phyllis DeRosier and Marvin Meyer, 10.5.

Duplicate bridge is played at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Westgate Mall. All are welcome to play. Advance sign-up is recommended.

For more information, contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com .

Sons of Norway to meet

BRAINERD — The Sons of Norway Sagatun Lodge of Brainerd will meet 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, in the Fellowship Hall at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd.

A soup and bread luncheon will be followed by a presentation, “The Arts and Crafts of Ancient Scandinavia.”

Sven Lindauer, an award-winning artist, has been painting and sculpting professionally for more than four decades. His talents have included being the artist for National Geographic TV and the International Wildlife Film Festival along with being the Official Historical Artist for the U.S. Marshal Service Museum.

Brainerd VFW to serve breakfast

BRAINERD — The public is welcome to Sunday breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Brainerd VFW, 309 S. Sixth St., Brainerd.

There will be seven menu choices for $10.

Find out more at brainerdvfw.org .

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

Monday winners: Jane Patrick, 4380; Phyllis DeRosier, 3950; Bill Adams, 3940.

Wanstall to make presentation at the Arboretum

BAXTER — James Wanstall, conservation focus area coordinator with the MN DNR Brainerd office, will make a presentation at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Northland Arboretum, 14250 Conservation Drive, Baxter.

He will be presenting on what a conservation focus area is, the pools of money the DNR has, and relate it back to birds and wildlife.

The program is sponsored by the Brainerd Lakes Area Audubon Society and is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Lorrene Maroney at brainerdaudubonsociety@gmail.com or the Northland Arboretum at arboretum@brainerd.net .