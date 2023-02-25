What's Doing

Alpha Chapter OES to meet

Alpha Chapter OES will meet 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27. Bring recipes.

The Morning Group to host Barb Mack

BRAINERD — The Morning Group at The Center, 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd, will host Barb Mack, local author who wrote “The Hand I’ve Been Dealt” at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1.

The book is about her journey with epilepsy.

This is a public event.

Brainerd Legion to have breakfast buffet

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Legion will have a breakfast buffet from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Feb. 26.

Cost for adults is $10 and kids are $5.

Prom dress sale planned for March 4 and 25

BRAINERD — The annual prom dress sale will be 9-11 a.m. March 4 and 25 at Zion Lutheran Church, 220 Eighth St. N., Brainerd.

Got a dress or two hanging in the closet? Donate them from 8-9 a.m. March 4.

There will be brand new and gently used dresses for sale — 300-plus dresses under $50.00 with sizes 0 to 22 on hand.

All profits help the youth group with the mission trip to Michigan in June 2023.

For those who can’t make it, contact Susan for a personal fitting.

For questions, call Susan at 218-330-0305.

Parkinson’s disease support group meeting set

BAXTER — The Brainerd lakes area Parkinson’s disease support group will meet 1 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Drive, Baxter.

The group will view and discuss a video about Lewy Bodies.

Any questions call 218-829-4017. Care partners are also welcome to attend.

Senior dance planned

DEERWOOD — A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Deerwood with music by Jerry B.

Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund support group to meet

The Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund support group will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the East Gull Lake Cragun's Legacy Golf Club House, second floor meeting room.

Due to the recent storm the dates were changed.

The mission of The Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund is to promote public awareness of prostate cancer, provide vital information and casual support group experiences for men and their caregivers. The support group is free and spouses/caregivers are encouraged to attend.

For additional information, visit lpcfund.org or contact Gary Harris at 763-360-3571 or email gary@lpcfund.org .

Get Prepared Senior Series planned

PINE RIVER — Old Age is Not for Sissies 3.0 is a senior series for anyone aging. There will be three sessions in the dining hall at Pine River United Methodist Church, 348 Barclay Ave., Pine River.

They include:



Situational Awareness and Self-Defense for Seniors, 1-3 p.m. March 15, with Pine River Officer Andy Rooney;

Aging With Attitude and An Intro to Tai Chi, 1-3 p.m. April 12, with motivational speaker Dan Hegstad;

Jumping Worms in Your Garden And More Questions, 5-7 p.m. May 17, with Master Gardener Mary Keppers.

Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club scores

BRAINERD —Here are the results from the Wednesday, Feb. 23 session of the Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club: First: Ginger Augustinak and Sandy Chase, 12.5; Second: Jan and Ken Herd, 11.5; Third: Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin, 10.5.

Duplicate bridge is played at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the Westgate Mall.

Advance notice is recommended.

For more information contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com .

