Lifestyle

What's Doing

A listing of area meetings and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

By Dispatch staff report
March 04, 2023 03:57 PM

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

BRAINERD — Monday winners: Chuck O’Day, 3940; Sharon Osborne, 3870; Lois Steinbauer, 3520.

The Morning Group to host Marc Halvorson

BRAINERD — The Morning Group at The Center, 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd, will host Marc Halvorson at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8.

Halvorson, owner of the Brainerd Floral Shop and avid bike rider, will talk about his ownership history and floral products for sale.

This is a public event with doughnuts and coffee for purchase.

Nisswa Women’s Club to meet March 16

NISSWA — The Nisswa Women’s Club will meet March 16 at Ernie’s on Gull Lake.

This is the last of the winter format meeting schedule.

Come at 11:30 a.m., order off of the menu. There will be a short business meeting.

For more information, visit nisswawomensclub.org .

American Association of University Women to meet March 11

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Branch of the American Association of University Women will meet 10:30 a.m. March 11, at the First Congregational Church, 415 Juniper St., Brainerd. The program will be a 60th anniversary celebration of the Brainerd branch.

For more information, send an email to donnbeau@charter.net .

Captain Robert Orr Chapter of the National Society Daughter of the American Revolution to meet

The Captain Robert Orr Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will meet 10 a.m. March 11 at Dunmire’s on the Lake, 19090 Highway 371, Brainerd. Meeting in the lower level.
Dee Mick will be speaking about women’s issues and the Willmar 8, the first bank strike in Minnesota. Carol Gmach is the hostess.
For more information, call Regent Carol Curby at 218-851-3459.

Brainerd Eagles to serve breakfast

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Eagles will serve breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at 124 Front St., Brainerd, featuring the Eagles’ special for $10.

An a la carte menu is also available.

Widowed Friends to meet

BAXTER — Widowed Friends will meet 11 a.m. Monday, March 6, at Pizza Ranch in Baxter.

Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Caregiver Support Group meeting planned for March 10

BRAINERD — The Lakes Area Memory Awareness Advocates and the Alzheimer’s Association will host a caregiver support group meeting from 2-3:30 p.m. March 10, at The Center, 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd.

Caregiver support groups offer a safe place to meet other caregivers on this journey of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

This support group will help people learn to take care of themselves so they can take care of their loved ones during this long journey.

Senior dance set

WAUKENABO — A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Waukenabo, with music by Frank and Fran.

