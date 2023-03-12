What's Doing

Xi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa to meet Monday

BAXTER — The Xi chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa will meet 4 p.m. Monday, March 13, at Mary Suer’s home in Baxter.

The program will be School of Rock. The altruism project is the School of Rock scholarship.

Sons of Norway to meet

BRAINERD — The Sons of Norway Sagatun Lodge of Brainerd will meet 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, in the Trinity Lutheran Church Sanctuary, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd.

The program will feature Richard McClary in a presentation of the documentary, “Quisling.” It was produced in Norway about Vidkun Quisling, a Norwegian humanitarian turned Nazi. McClary will introduce the video and provide context for its development.

A lunch will follow the presentation in the Gathering Area.

Members and their guests are encouraged to attend.

Alpha Chapter OES to meet

Alpha Chapter OES will meet 2 p.m. Monday, March 13.

There will be an election of officers.

Bring recipes.

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

Monday winners: Laurel Jarvis, 4350; Chuck O’Day, 3960; Lois Steinbauer, 3960.

Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary No. 202 to serve breakfast

HACKENSACK — Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. March 19, at the Club.

Menu includes choice of biscuits and gravy and eggs or eggs, bacon, hashbrowns and toast. Both include juice and coffee for $8.

The proceeds go to support youths scholarships.

Disabled American Veterans meeting planned

BRAINERD — The monthly meeting for the Disabled American Veterans, Crow Wing County Chapter No. 22, will be Thursday, March 16, at the Brainerd VFW Club.

The membership meetings will begin at 7 p.m.

Chapter 22 officers meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

Senior dance set

DEERWOOD — A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Deerwood, with music by Frank and Fran.

Brainerd Eagles to serve breakfast

BRAINERD — Brainerd Eagles will serve breakfast 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 12, at 124 Front St., Brainerd, featuring the Eagles’ special for $10.

An a la carte menu will also be available.

Nisswa Garden Club to meet March 23

NISSWA — The Nisswa Garden Club invites the public to attend the 1 p.m. Thursday, March 23, presentation by Becky Swenson, of Swenson Peony Gardens, from Howard Lake, in the chapel library at the Lutheran Church of the Cross, 5064 County Road 13, Nisswa.

Her topic will cover the "Top Ten Questions on Peonies" whether a garden variety or one-of-a-kind hybrid.

The program is free, however, an optional, $18 noon luncheon reservation must be received by March 20 emailed to TheNisswaGardenClub@gmail.com (for payment at the door) or call Barb 218-330-6661.

To preview more peony information, visit www.swensongardens.com .

Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club results

BRAINERD — Here are the results from the March 9 session of the Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club: First: Ginger Augustinak and Sandy Chase, 31; second: Bob and Sandy Crozier, 30.5; third: Jim Anderson and Don Rasmussen, 29.5.

Duplicate bridge is played 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the Westgate Mall.

Advance sign-up is recommended.

For more information contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com.

Emotions Anonymous meets every Tuesday

BRAINERD — Feeling down, depressed, anxious, hopeless? Emotions Anonymous can help.

Meetings are 2 p.m. Tuesdays at the First Congregational Church in Brainerd.

For more information, contact Linda at 218-839-2681; Warren at 218-575-2824; or Colleen at 218-947-3793.

The Morning Group to meet

BRAINERD — The Morning Group at The Center will host Barb Sherrard Morgan at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd.

She will be speaking about founding the Heartland Poets and her book "Seasons of the Heart: A Devotional" in 2022.

This is a public event with doughnuts and coffee for purchase.