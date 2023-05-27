What's Doing

AAUW awards national women’s leadership conference scholarship

BRAINERD — The AAUW Brainerd Lakes Area branch has awarded Tabitha Kibwaa with a scholarship for travel, lodging and attendance at the National Conference for College Women Student Leaders to take place at the University of Maryland May 31-June 3, 2023.

A graduate of Pequot Lakes High School, Tabitha Kibwaa of Pine River is a junior enrolled in the Associate of Arts Honor Program at Central Lakes College in Brainerd. She is president of the Diversity and Global Connections Club and is a senator for the CLC Student Senate. She has worked with a team to plan events and initiatives to support student equity on campus. Her volunteer positions include disciple in training at Camp JIM, cabin leader at Timber Bay and youth ministry host at Timberwood Church.

Kibwaa described her definition of leadership as: “A good leader makes room for a diverse array of perspectives at the table. To lead is to bring people and ideas together…To lead is to rally people around your dreams, to listen to their dreams, and to build shared dreams that you work toward together.”

The Women’s Leadership Fund, AAUW Minnesota and AAUW Brainerd Lakes Area branch co-sponsor the $1,000 scholarship.

Suicide Loss Survivor Support Group

BRAINERD — Have you lost a friend or family member to suicide? Are you feeling alone on the journey? Suicide Loss Support meetings can help.

Meetings are led by fellow suicide loss survivors and the first Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is 7-8:30 p.m. June 6 at the Northland Arboretum in the Fireside room.

For questions, email hopearoundyou@gmail.com .

Area duplicate bridge scores

Ideal Town Hall, May 16: 1st: Chris Brown and Barb Bretz, 67.00; 2nd: Ginny Hersey and Sally Larson, 60.50; 3rd: Lorraine Northagen and Shirley Gronholm, 58.50; 4th: Nan Morain and Jo Bonestroo, 56.00; Tie: Enga Wodziak and Carolyn Thompson, 56.00.

Ideal Town Hall, May 18: 1st: Nan Morain and Jo Bonestroo, 82.50; 2nd: Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson, 72.00; Tie: Mary Leland and Marlene McArthur, 72.00; 3rd: Bruce Peck and Meridee Dobberstein, 70.50; 4th: Chris Brown and Enga Wodziak, 70.00.

Crosslake Garden Club hosting annual plant sale

CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake Area Garden Club’s annual plant sale will be 8:30-11 a.m. June 3, at the Crosslake Community Center picnic shelter.

All plants are locally grown or dug from club members’ gardens which provides easy transition

To gardens since the plants are already acclimated to this area.

This year’s sale includes perennials, annuals, vegetables and flowers.

The Crosslake Area Garden Club meets the third Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Road, Crosslake.

The revenues from the plant sale goes toward educational presentations at the monthly meetings as well as donations to horticultural-related nonprofit organizations within a 40-mile radius of Crosslake.

To stay current on updated events, follow the Crosslake Area Garden Club on Facebook.

Brainerd Duplicate bridge club scores

BRAINERD — Here are the results from the May 24 session of the Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club: 1st: Mary Leland and Marlene McArthur, 55; 2nd, Bruce and Kathy Buxton, 50; 3rd: Jim Anderson and Don Rasmussen, 48.5; 4th: Jo Bonestroo and Nan Morain, 42.

Duplicate bridge is played at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the Westgate Mall. Advance sign-up is recommended but not required.

For more information, contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com .

Hackensack Legion donates to chamber

HACKENSACK — The Hackensack American Legion Post 202 Gambling donated $3,000 to the Hackensack Chamber for fireworks.

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

BRAINERD — Bridge scores for May 22: 1st: Sharon Osborne, 4640; Phyllis DeRosier, 4610; and Marv Meyer, 4150.

Senior dance planned

WAUKENABO — A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Waukenabo with music by Two For The Road.

