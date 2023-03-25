What's Doing March 25, 2023

Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund support group to meet Thursday

BRAINERD — The Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund support group will meet 2 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the East Gull Lake Cragun's Legacy Golf Club house, second floor meeting room.

The mission of The Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund is to promote public awareness of prostate cancer, provide vital information and casual support group experiences for men and their caregivers. The support group is a relaxed and free experience. Spouses/caregivers are encouraged to attend. For those concerned at all about Prostate cancer, consider attending as prostate cancer will impact 1 in 7 men in the U.S. this year. Information is key to early detection and living with treatment.

For additional information, visit www.lpcfund.org or contact Gary Harris at 763-360-3571 or email gary@lpcfund.org .

The Morning Group to meet Wednesday

BRAINERD — The Morning Group at The Center, 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd, will meet 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 29.

Theresa Bourke, journalist at the Brainerd Dispatch, will speak about her career as a journalist and her weekly column, Bourke's Bookshelf, where she discusses what she’s reading.

This is a public event with doughnuts and coffee for purchase.

Cribbage tournament set for April 4

PEQUOT LAKES — The 27th annual cribbage tournament in Pequot Lakes will start at 6 p.m. April 4 at the Pequot Lakes American Legion.

For more information, call Nancy at 218-568-5980.

Alpha Chapter OES meeting set for Monday

Alpha Chapter OES will meet 2 p.m. Monday, March 27, for the installation of officers.

Brainerd Legion to serve breakfast

BRAINERD — The Brainerd American Legion will have a breakfast buffet 8 a.m to noon Sunday, March 26.

Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

Suicide Loss Survivor Support Group

BRAINERD — Have you lost a loved one to suicide? Are you feeling alone on the journey? Suicide Loss Survivor Support meetings can help.

Meetings are the first Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is 7-8:30 p.m. April 4 at the Northland Arboretum in the Fireside Room.

For questions, call Jeri at 763-422-9911 or email Gail at hopearoundyou@gmail.com .

Parkinson’s disease support group news

BAXTER — The Parkinson’s disease support group will not meet in April.

The next meeting will be 1 p.m. May 4, at Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Drive, Baxter.

For questions, call 218-829-4017. Care partners are also welcome to attend.

Annual Celebrate Aging Conference planned for May 18

STAPLES — The annual Celebrate Aging Conference will be 8 a.m. to noon May 18, at the Central Lakes College Campus in Staples.

Meal and door prizes following. Topics include “Flourishing in the 2nd Half of Life” and “Laughter Yoga.” Musical entertainment will be provided by Singleton Street Band. Registration is not required and there is no charge. However, meals will be provided to the first 275 participating guests.

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

Joan Burnett, 4170; Robert Freese, 3920; and Bill Adams, 3830.

Senior dance planned

WAUKENABO — A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Waukenabo with music by Two for the Road.

Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club

BRAINERD — Here are the scores from the March 22 session of the Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club: 1st: Bob and Sandy Crozier, 1.5; 2nd: Phyllis DeRosier and Marv Meyer, 10.5; 3rd: Sandy Chase and Ruth Nelson, 9.5; 3rd: Jan and Ken Herd, 9.5.

Duplicate bridge is played 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Westgate Mall. All are welcome to play. Advance notice is recommended.

For more information contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com .