Lifestyle

What's Doing

A listing of area meetings and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 8:57 AM

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

BRAINERD — Marian Towne, 4580; Eunice Nichols, 4150; Marv Meyer, 3900.

Daughters of the American Revolution monthly meeting planned

BRAINERD — The Captain Robert Orr Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will meet 10 a.m. April 8, at Dunmire’s on the Lake, 19090 MN-371 Brainerd, in the lower level.

Faye Leach will present the program.

For more information, call Regent Carol Curby at 218-851-3459.

Senior dance set

DEERWOOD — A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Deerwood with music by Two for the Road.

Widowed Friends to meet Monday

BAXTER — Widowed Friends will meet 11 a.m. Monday, April 3, at Pizza Ranch in Baxter.

Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club scores

BRAINERD — Here are the scores from the March 29 session of the Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club: First: Jim Anderson and Don Rasmussen, 30.5; Second: Bruce and Kathy Buxton, 28.5; Third: Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin, 26.5.

Duplicate bridge is played at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Westgate Mall. All are welcome to play. Advance notice is recommended.

For more information, contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
