What's Doing

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

BRAINERD — Marian Towne, 4580; Eunice Nichols, 4150; Marv Meyer, 3900.

Daughters of the American Revolution monthly meeting planned

BRAINERD — The Captain Robert Orr Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will meet 10 a.m. April 8, at Dunmire’s on the Lake, 19090 MN-371 Brainerd, in the lower level.

Faye Leach will present the program.

For more information, call Regent Carol Curby at 218-851-3459.

Senior dance set

DEERWOOD — A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Deerwood with music by Two for the Road.

Widowed Friends to meet Monday

BAXTER — Widowed Friends will meet 11 a.m. Monday, April 3, at Pizza Ranch in Baxter.

Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club scores

BRAINERD — Here are the scores from the March 29 session of the Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club: First: Jim Anderson and Don Rasmussen, 30.5; Second: Bruce and Kathy Buxton, 28.5; Third: Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin, 26.5.

Duplicate bridge is played at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Westgate Mall. All are welcome to play. Advance notice is recommended.

For more information, contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com.

