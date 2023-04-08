What's Doing

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

BRAINERD — Monday winners: Chuck O’Day, 3670; Betty Winton, 3310; Annette Tetzlaff, 3210.

Alpha Chapter OES to meet

Alpha Chapter OES will meet 7 p.m. Monday, April 10.

Hackensack American Legion to host National Commander at luncheon

HACKENSACK — The American Legion National Commander Vincent J."Jim" Troiola will be visiting the State of Minnesota April 16-21. The Hackensack American Legion Post 202 will be hosting a luncheon 11:30 a.m. April 19.

This event is for members only and the post will be closed to the public until 3 p.m. The cost for members is $10.

Hackensack Legion to serve breakfast

HACKENSACK — Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. April 16, at the Club.

Menu includes choice of pancakes, bacon and eggs or biscuits and gravy with eggs.

Both include juice and coffee for $8. The proceeds go to support youths’ scholarships.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

The Morning Group to meet

BRAINERD — The Morning Group at The Center, 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd, will have Nicole Baker, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, speak at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12. Baker, from the Gull Lake Recreation Area, will talk about the Gull Lake Dam and amenities available to the public when visiting the Gull Lake area.

This is a public event with doughnuts and coffee for purchase.

Brainerd VFW meeting planned for Tuesday

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Veterans of Foreign Wars Post and Auxiliary will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at 309 S Sixth St. in downtown Brainerd.

All members are invited and encouraged to attend.

Find out more at brainerdvfw.org .

29th annual Frokost planned

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Sagatun Lodge of Norway will host its 29th annual Frokost-Scandinavian breakfast/brunch on Saturday, April 15, at Trinity Lutheran Church. There is limited seating at the 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. serving times.

Reservations are needed. To reserve tickets, call 218-820-6034. All you can eat for $15.

Brainerd Eagles to serve breakfast April 9

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Eagles will serve breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 9, at 124 Front St., Brainerd, featuring the Eagles’ special for $10.

A la carte menu is also available.

Sons of Norway to meet

BRAINERD — The Sons of Norway Sagatun Lodge of Brainerd will meet 7 p.m. April 20, in the Trinity Lutheran Church sanctuary, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd.

The program will include a presentation of cultural skills and sports medals along with a program featuring Don Waage, the new Sons of Norway insurance agent working with the Sagatun Lodge.

A lunch will follow the presentation in the gathering area.

Bethel Cemetery annual meeting set for April 17

BRAINERD — The annual meeting of the Bethel Cemetery will be 7 p.m. April 17 at the Bethel Church.

Xi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa to meet

BRAINERD — The Xi chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa will meet 4 p.m. Monday, April 10, at the Brainerd Public Library.

The program is the Confidence Learning Center and the altruism project for this month is also the Confidence Learning Center.

The MN State ADK Conference is in Rochester April 21-22.

Senior dance planned

WAUKENABO — A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Waukenabo, with music by Jerry and LeRoy.

Brainerd Lakes Area Audubon Society to host Robert Rabasco

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Lakes Area Audubon Society will meet at 7 p.m. April 26 at the Northland Arboretum, 14250 Conservation Drive.

Speaker will be Robert Rabasco, NR program coordinator for the Minnesota Loon Restoration Program.

Rabasco will be talking about the loon restoration efforts in Minnesota to reduce loon mortality and increase the number of young loons produced in our state. He will discuss challenges the loons face, such as the Deepwater Horizon disaster in the Gulf of Mexico and diseases. Some program goals include increasing protection of loon habitat, nesting platforms on area lakes, and getting help from concerned citizens.

Program is sponsored by the Brainerd Lakes Area Audubon Society, and is free and open to the public. Masks are not required but feel free to wear one. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact Lorrene Maroney at brainerdaudubonsociety@gmail.com or the Northland Arboretum at arboretum@brainerd.net .

NARFE Chapter 0378 meeting planned

BRAINERD — The NARFE Chapter 0378 will meet 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Front Street Cafe in Brainerd.

There will be a speaker from the Alzheimer's Association. All federal employees and retirees are welcome.