What's Doing - April 22 and after

Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund support group to meet Thursday

BRAINERD — The Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund support group will meet 2 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the East Gull Lake Cragun's Legacy Golf Club house, second floor meeting room.

The mission of The Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund is to promote public awareness of prostate cancer, provide vital information and casual support group experiences for men and their caregivers. The support group is free and spouses/caregivers are encouraged to attend. For those concerned about prostate cancer, consider attending. Information is key to early detection.

For additional information, visit lpcfund.org or contact Gary Harris at 763-360-3571 or email gary@lpcfund.org .

Crow Wing County Genealogical Society to meet

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing County Genealogical Society will meet Thursday, April 27, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Family Research Center, 101 Buffalo Hills Lane, Brainerd.

Research and social time will begin at 6 p.m. with the meeting to follow at 7 p.m.

Research time and topic will be Family Search branches out with new features. Learn about some of the newest features and how to access the resources to help find family and record family history.

Guests are welcome. Any questions, call 218-828-0365.

Area bridge scores

Duplicate bridge, Ideal Town Hall, April 13: Enga Wodziak and Joyce Roemer, 54.50; Chris Brown and Diana Brown, 49.50; Shirley Gronholm and Lorraine Northagen, 48.50; Ginny Hersey and Helen McGrath, 40.00.

Brainerd Legion to host breakfast

BRAINERD — The Brainerd American Legion will have a breakfast buffet 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 23.

Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meeting set for May 4

BAXTER — The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meeting will be 1 p.m. May 4, at Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Drive, Baxter.

There will be a group discussion on the physical symptoms of Parkinson’s.

Any questions call 218-829-4017. Care partners are also welcome to attend.

The Morning Group to host Barb Mack

BRAINERD — The Morning Group at The Center, 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd, will have Barb Mack speak on living with epilepsy at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 26.

She wrote a book called "The Hand I've Been Dealt" about her journey with epilepsy and has founded a local epilepsy help group. This is a public event.

Duplicate bridge club scores

BRAINERD — 1st: Jim Anderson and Don Rasmussen, 29.5; 2nd: Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin, 29; 3rd: Ginger Augustinack and Sandy Chase, 28.

Duplicate bridge is played 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Westgate Mall. Advance sign-up is recommended, but not required.

For more information contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com .

Senior dance planned

WAUKENABO — A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Waukenabo with music by Two For The Road.

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

BRAINERD — 1st: Laurel Jarvis, 4460; 2nd: Bill Adams, 4380; 3rd: Phyllis DeRosier, 3840.

Nisswa Garden Club offers April inspirations

BREEZY POINT — Nisswa Garden Club will get your creative juices flowing despite a delayed spring.

The program this month will be a demonstration on creating a sensational pot for a home or business at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Pelican Lake Conservation Club, 8922 Thrane Drive, Breezy Point.

Note the new location.

Tracey Srock, Master Gardener and owner of Morning Glory Flowers in Deerwood, will present Sensational Pots.

An optional lunch with required reservation is at noon for $18; must reserve to pay at the door, either by email at TheNisswaGardenClub@gmail.com or call Barb at 218-330-6661.

Deadline to make or cancel a reservation is Monday, April 24.

