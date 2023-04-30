What's Doing

Purse and gun bingo planned for May 7

BRAINERD — The Brainerd American Legion will host a purse and gun bingo at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 7.

Doors open at 11 a.m. Cost is $50 per person which includes entry and bingo packet. The event is for those 18 years old and up. The bingo is for designer purses and hand guns. There will be a meat raffle and wine pull.

Reserved tables are available for an additional cost of $40 for a table of four which includes a bottle of red or white wine or $80 dollars for a table of eight which includes a bottle of red and white wine.

Food and beverages are available for purchase. Tickets are on sale at the Legion. Limited tickets available.

All proceeds will benefit the Brainerd American Legion Auxiliary and Brainerd Warrior Cheer.

Area duplicate bridge scores

Ideal Town Hall, April 18: Chris Brown and Lois Steffen, 35.00; Lorraine Northagen and Shirley Gronholm, 30.50; Bruce Peck and Joe Heal, 24.50; Enga Wodziak and Helen McGrath, 22.50.

Ideal Town Hall, April 20: Enga Wodziak and Helen McGrath, 47.00; Chris Brown and Bruce Eastman, 47.00; Alan Stans and Rose Ann Stans, 45.00; Janet Herd and Ken Herd, 43.50; Bruce Peck and Clare Fulton, 41.50.

Suicide Loss Survivor Support Group

BRAINERD — Have you lost a friend or family member to suicide? Are you feeling alone on the journey? Suicide Loss Support meetings can help.

Meetings are led by fellow suicide loss survivors and are the first Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at the Northland Arboretum in the Fireside room. For questions, contact hopearoundyou@gmail.com .

Brainerd Elks Lodge to serve two breakfasts

BRAINERD — Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615, 215 S. Ninth St., Brainerd, is hosting two open-to-the-community breakfasts 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 30 and May 7.

Crosslake Area Garden Club

Crosslake Area Garden Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. in the meeting room at the Crosslake Community Center.

The upcoming programs are: May 17, plant sale prep information and potluck at noon; June 3, plant sale in the shelter at the Crosslake Community Center; June 21, Growing Hardy Roses Up North with Master Gardener Jackie Burkey; and July 19, touring Bragstad Natural Farm in the Pequot Lakes area. Meet at the Crosslake Community Center to carpool, time to be determined.

For questions, call Linda at 507-202-9374.

Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary donations

HACKENSACK — The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 donated $300 to the Hackensack Area Food Shelf. Cheri Westphal accepted the check for the Food Shelf from Auxiliary member Maryellen Morley.

The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 donated $600 to the Hackensack Fire and Rescue. Fire Chief Gavin Peterson accepted the check from Auxiliary Unit President Bonnie Dupre and Maryellen Morley, Auxiliary treasurer.

Crow Wing County Fair Board meetings to begin May 8

BRAINERD — Beginning on May 8, the monthly meeting of the Crow Wing County Fair Board of Directors will move to the Fran Holden Curling Building located on the county fairgrounds. Meetings are the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. and will continue meeting at this location through September.

Widowed Friends to meet Monday

BAXTER — Widowed Friends will meet 11 a.m. Monday, May 1, at Pizza Ranch in Baxter.

Brainerd Duplicate bridge club results

BRAINERD — Here are the results from the April 26 session of the Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club: 1st: Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin, 46.5; 2nd: Bob and Sandy Crozier, 40; 3rd: Phyllis DeRosier and Marv Meyer, 39.5; 4th: Jan and Ken Herd, 36.5.

Duplicate bridge is played at 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the Westgate Mall.

Advance sign up is suggested, but not required.

For more information contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com .

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

BRAINERD — 1st: Sally Adams, 4010; 2nd: Annette Tetzloff, 3670; 3rd: Bill Adams, 3510.

Aebleskiver brunch planned for May 6

BRAINERD — Danish Sisterhood Amber Lodge No. 186 will host an Aebleskiver brunch 9:30 a.m. to noon May 6, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd.

Cost is $10 per person; children 6-12 are $5. Pay by cash or check.

Senior dance set

DEERWOOD — A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Deerwood with music by Jerry and LeRoy.

