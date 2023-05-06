What's Doing

Area duplicate bridge scores

Ideal Town Hall, April 25: Alan Stans and Rose Ann Stans, 29.00; Joyce Roemer and Barb Bretz, 28.00; Chris Brown and Diana Brown, 28.00; Bruce Peck and Clare Fulton, 26.00; Shirley Gronholm and Lorraine Northagen, 21.50.

April 27: North/South: Chris Brown and Diana Brown, 57.00; Ginny Hersey and Helen McGrath, 53.00; Don Rasmussen and Sandy Severt, 49.00; Lois Steffen and Marcia Prescott, 48.00. East/West: Claude Kane and Gail Kane, 57.50; Joyce Roemer and Bruce Peck, 56.00; Alan Stans and Rose Ann Stans, 49.50; Larry Fleer and Donna Fleer, 43.50.

Hackensack American Legion Post No. 202 donates to food shelf

HACKENSACK — Hackensack American Legion Post 202 Gambling donated $5,500 to the Hackensack Area Food Shelf.

Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 202 to distribute poppies

HACKENSACK — The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will distribute poppies to Hackensack businesses May 12-13.

May is poppy month and red poppies are worn to commemorate the sacrifice of men and women who gave their lives fighting for their country. The Auxiliary requests people wear a poppy in memory of U.S. veterans.

Those who wish to donate to the Hackensack Auxiliary Unit No. 202 poppy fund to support veterans can leave a check payable to Unit 202 poppy fund at the Legion post or mail it to P.O. Box 414, Hackensack, MN 56452.

DAR May monthly meeting

BRAINERD — The Captain Robert Orr Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 10 a.m. May 13 on the lower level of Dunmires on the Lake located at 19090 Minnesota Highway 371, Brainerd.

Carol Curby will present the program on student essays and Jeanne Hardy will be hostess.

For more information, call Regent Carol Curby at 218-851-3459.

Alpha Chapter OES to meet Monday

Alpha Chapter OES will meet 7 p.m. Monday, May 8.

Grand chapter reports will be given.

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

Sylvia Schmitt, 5080; Wayne Holtmeier, 4210; Bill Adams, 4100.

Senior dance planned

WAUKENABO — A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Waukenabo with music by Frank and Fran.

Xi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa to meet Monday

BRAINERD — The Xi chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa will meet 4 p.m. Monday, May 8, at the Brainerd Public Library.

The program will be youth activities at the YMCA presented by Shane Riffle. The altruism projects are the YMCA youth activity scholarship and Operation Sandwich.

Brainerd Duplicate bridge club scores

BRAINERD — Here are the results from the May 3 session of the Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club: 1st: Jim Anderson and Don Rasmussen, 52.5; 2nd: Bruce and Kathy Buxton, 50; 3rd: Bob and Sandy Crozier, 48; and 4th: Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin, 47.5.

Duplicate bridge is played at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the Westgate Mall. Advance sign-up is recommended, but not required. For more information contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com.

