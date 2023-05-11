99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

What's Doing

A listing of area meetings and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:30 PM

Class of 1957 to meet

BRAINERD — The Washington High School class of 1957 will meet 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Perkins.

Class of 1965 to have lunch

EAST GULL LAKE — The Washington High School class of 1965 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 15, at Ernie’s.

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

BRAINERD — May 8: First: Sandy Severt, 4960; second: Wayne Holtmeier, 3980; third: Karin Hines, 3910.

Senior dance set

DEERWOOD — A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Deerwood with music by Two For The Road.

PEO Chapter CJ meeting planned for Tuesday

MERRIFIELD — PEO Chapter CJ will meet at The Woods/Gather on 3 south of Merrifield on Hwy 3 , May 16 for our Birthday Lunch. Janet Bedard and Donn Beaubien are the hostesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Epilepsy advocate and support group meeting set for May 18

CROSBY — The Epilepsy Advocate and Support Group will meet at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Jessie F. Hallett Memorial Library in Crosby.

All individuals and families impacted by epilepsy are invited to join.

Brainerd Eagles to host breakfast on Mother’s Day

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Eagles will host breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, at 124 Front St., Brainerd, featuring the Eagles’ special for $10.

A la carte menu items also available.

WHS class of 1954 meeting set

BAXTER — The Washington High School class of 1954 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Grizzly’s.

Nisswa Women’s Club to meet

BRAINERD — The Nisswa Women’s Club will meet for a monthly luncheon Thursday, May 18, at Cragun’s Legacy.

The club will be awarding high school scholarships. Donations will be collected for the Lakes Area Food Shelf. Inspirational by Elaine Bercher.

Luncheon is at noon with arrival time at 11:30 a.m. Luncheon cost is $25.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, visit nisswawomensclub.org .

Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 202 to serve breakfast

HACKENSACK — Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Club.

Menu includes choice of pancakes, bacon and eggs or biscuits and gravy with eggs. Both include juice and coffee for $8. The proceeds go to support youths scholarships.

Bethel Cemetery cleanup day planned for Monday

BRAINERD —Bethel Cemetery cleanup will begin between 6 and 7 p.m. Monday, May 15.

If there’s inclement weather, the cleanup will be May 22.

Disabled American Veterans meeting set for May 18

BRAINERD — The monthly meeting for the Disabled American Veterans Crow Wing County Chapter No. 22 will be Thursday, May 18, at the Brainerd VFW club.

The membership meetings will begin at 7 p.m. Chapter 22 officers meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

Area duplicate bridge scores

Ideal Town Hall, May 2: Enga Wodziak and Bruce Eastman, 70; Deanna Dubel and Deanna Frandsen, 62; Lorraine Northagen and Shirley Groholm, 60; Chris Brown and Dianna Brown, 57; Bruce Peck and Joe Heal, 53.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ideal Town Hall, May 4: Joyce Roemer and Clarice Renschler, 53.50; Ginny Hersey and Lois Steffen, 49; Enga Wodziak and Shirley Gronholm, 45; Alan Stans and Rose Ann Stans, 42; Clare Fulton and Lorraine Northagen, 41.50.

Pine Tree Cemetery annual meeting and cemetery cleanup planned for May 21

BRAINERD — The Pine Tree Cemetery annual meeting and cemetery cleanup will be noon May 21 at 13151 County Road 2, Brainerd.

Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club scores

Here are the results from the May 10 session of the Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club: First: Jo Bonestroo and Charlie Ruud, 11.5; first: Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin, 11.5; third: Sandy Chase and Lane Weber, 11; fourth: Jim Anderson and Don Rasmussen, 10.5.

Duplicate bridge is played at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Westgate Mall. Advance sign-up is recommended but not required.

For more information contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com.

Read more

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

ADVERTISEMENT

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck sits in the garage
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to a grassfire off Sorenson Lake Road
May 11, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Flyer for the U.S. Postal Service letter carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger food drive.
Local
Letter carrier’s annual food drive is Saturday, May 13
May 11, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
LISTEN: Workers to study water tower stucco for repairs
May 11, 2023 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
blotter-32.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - May 11
May 11, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
The House in the Cerulean Sea
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: ‘Home is where you feel like yourself’
May 10, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
RoboticsCass Lake-BenaCoachesand Student AwardState Level.jpg
Local
Area robotics teams gain recognition
May 10, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
prm-2023-BLA-Golf-Guide.jpg
Sports
2023 Brainerd Lakes Area Golf Guide
May 10, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal