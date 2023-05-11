What's Doing

Class of 1957 to meet

BRAINERD — The Washington High School class of 1957 will meet 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Perkins.

Class of 1965 to have lunch

EAST GULL LAKE — The Washington High School class of 1965 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 15, at Ernie’s.

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

BRAINERD — May 8: First: Sandy Severt, 4960; second: Wayne Holtmeier, 3980; third: Karin Hines, 3910.

Senior dance set

DEERWOOD — A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Deerwood with music by Two For The Road.

PEO Chapter CJ meeting planned for Tuesday

MERRIFIELD — PEO Chapter CJ will meet at The Woods/Gather on 3 south of Merrifield on Hwy 3 , May 16 for our Birthday Lunch. Janet Bedard and Donn Beaubien are the hostesses.

Epilepsy advocate and support group meeting set for May 18

CROSBY — The Epilepsy Advocate and Support Group will meet at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Jessie F. Hallett Memorial Library in Crosby.

All individuals and families impacted by epilepsy are invited to join.

Brainerd Eagles to host breakfast on Mother’s Day

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Eagles will host breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, at 124 Front St., Brainerd, featuring the Eagles’ special for $10.

A la carte menu items also available.

WHS class of 1954 meeting set

BAXTER — The Washington High School class of 1954 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Grizzly’s.

Nisswa Women’s Club to meet

BRAINERD — The Nisswa Women’s Club will meet for a monthly luncheon Thursday, May 18, at Cragun’s Legacy.

The club will be awarding high school scholarships. Donations will be collected for the Lakes Area Food Shelf. Inspirational by Elaine Bercher.

Luncheon is at noon with arrival time at 11:30 a.m. Luncheon cost is $25.

For more information, visit nisswawomensclub.org .

Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 202 to serve breakfast

HACKENSACK — Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Club.

Menu includes choice of pancakes, bacon and eggs or biscuits and gravy with eggs. Both include juice and coffee for $8. The proceeds go to support youths scholarships.

Bethel Cemetery cleanup day planned for Monday

BRAINERD —Bethel Cemetery cleanup will begin between 6 and 7 p.m. Monday, May 15.

If there’s inclement weather, the cleanup will be May 22.

Disabled American Veterans meeting set for May 18

BRAINERD — The monthly meeting for the Disabled American Veterans Crow Wing County Chapter No. 22 will be Thursday, May 18, at the Brainerd VFW club.

The membership meetings will begin at 7 p.m. Chapter 22 officers meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

Area duplicate bridge scores

Ideal Town Hall, May 2: Enga Wodziak and Bruce Eastman, 70; Deanna Dubel and Deanna Frandsen, 62; Lorraine Northagen and Shirley Groholm, 60; Chris Brown and Dianna Brown, 57; Bruce Peck and Joe Heal, 53.

Ideal Town Hall, May 4: Joyce Roemer and Clarice Renschler, 53.50; Ginny Hersey and Lois Steffen, 49; Enga Wodziak and Shirley Gronholm, 45; Alan Stans and Rose Ann Stans, 42; Clare Fulton and Lorraine Northagen, 41.50.

Pine Tree Cemetery annual meeting and cemetery cleanup planned for May 21

BRAINERD — The Pine Tree Cemetery annual meeting and cemetery cleanup will be noon May 21 at 13151 County Road 2, Brainerd.

Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club scores

Here are the results from the May 10 session of the Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club: First: Jo Bonestroo and Charlie Ruud, 11.5; first: Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin, 11.5; third: Sandy Chase and Lane Weber, 11; fourth: Jim Anderson and Don Rasmussen, 10.5.

Duplicate bridge is played at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Westgate Mall. Advance sign-up is recommended but not required.

For more information contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com.

