What's Doing

Sixth annual hoppy horse rodeo set for June 3

MERRIFIELD — The sixth annual Hoppy Horse Rodeo event will be noon June 3 at Merrifield Lions Park.

Registration for the rodeo events starts at 11 a.m.

Suggested donation is $10 and includes entry into all four of the arena events (obstacle course, barrel race, create a clown and a straight race).

There are four age groups for each event: 5-7, 8-11, 12-15 and 16 and older.

Concessions will be available on site.

There will be some carnival games as well.

There will be a raffle ticket drawing which begins at noon.

All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society via Branden's Cancer Crusaders.

For more information, find Hoppy Horse Rodeo on Facebook.

Area duplicate bridge scores

Ideal Town Hall, May 9: 1st: Helen McGrath and Enga Wodziak, 29.00; Tie: Ginny Hersey and Lois Steffen, 29.00; 2nd: Shirley Gronholm and Lorraine Northagen, 24.00; 3rd: Bruce Peck and Joe Heal, 23.00.

Ideal Town Hall, May 11: North-South: 1st: Chris Brown and Barb Bretz, 83.50; 2nd: Enga Wodziak and Helen McGrath, 75.00; 3rd: Joyce Roemer and Clarice Renschler, 69.00; tie: Mary Leland and Marlene McArthur, 69.00; tie: Don Rasmussen and Sandy Severt, 69.00. East-West: 1st: Bruce Peck and Jo Bonestroo, 87.50; 2nd: Janet Herd and Ken Herd, 75.83; 3rd: Claude Kane and Gail Kane, 74.08.

Nisswa Garden Club meeting planned for May 25

NISSWA — Lifestyles of Minnesota wildflowers are exciting but often fleeting.

Join the Nisswa Garden Club with a free presentation by Stephen Saupe, botanist at the College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University. His slideshow will reveal the mysteries of these native bloomers in Minnesota and identify the habitats where they can thrive.

The presentation will be 1-1:45 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the Lutheran Church of the Cross, 5064 County Road 13, Nisswa.

For those who want to attend the noon luncheon, $18 is payable at the door with reservations by Monday, May 22.

Call Barb at 218-330-6661 or email before the deadline with questions at TheNisswaGardenClub@gmail.com .

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meeting

BAXTER — The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease support group will meet 1 p.m. June 1, at Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Drive, Baxter.

There will be a presentation and discussion about Parkinson’s medication delivered via a pump.

Any questions, call 218-829-4017. Care partners are also welcome to attend.

Memorial Day picnic planned

BRAINERD — The Brainerd American Legion will host a Memorial Day picnic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 29, free for veterans and families.

Crow Wing County Genealogical Society to meet Thursday

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing County Genealogical Society will meet Thursday, May 25, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Family Research Center, 101 Buffalo Hills Lane, Brainerd.

Research and social time will begin at 6 p.m. with the meeting and program to follow at 7 p.m.

Bring a laptop computer or phone app to log onto "FamilySearch" and learn how to navigate the various ways to research family history.

The research library is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays with members to assist you.

Any questions, call 218-828-0365.

Alpha Chapter OES to meet Monday

Alpha Chapter OES will meet 7 p.m. Monday, May 22.

There will be a memorial observance.

Hog Roast Fun Day Fundraiser set for June 3

DEERWOOD — The American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Post No. 557 will host this fundraising event at the Walter Scott Erickson Legion, on Forest Road in Deerwood on June 3.

The fun starts at noon with a beer garden and charitable gaming. Auxiliary members will be having a bake sale with commemorative T-shirts also available. A mega meat raffle begins at 2 p.m.

A fundraising raffle has been organized with more than $1,000 in prizes, many donated or obtained at cost from individuals and area businesses. Raffle tickets are available now from all Legion members and at the Deerwood Legion.

Tickets are also available for a 50/50 cash drawing in advance and the day of the event.

The pork feed (large pork sandwich, cowboy beans and chips) for $12 per plate will be served from 4-7 p.m.

Live music by Yesterdaze Gone begins at 5:30 p.m. Raffle and drawings will be at 8:30 p.m.

All proceeds benefit the Deerwood American Legion and its support of the community.

For more information, visit facebook.com/deerwoodlegion.post or call the Legion at 218-534-3215

Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club scores

BRAINERD — Here are the results from the May 17 session of the Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club: 1st: Mary Leland and Marlene McArthur, 42.5; 2nd: Bob and Sandy Crozier, 39; 3rd: Jo Bonestroo and Nan Morain, 37.5; 4th: Ginger Augustinak and Sandy Chase, 36.5.

Duplicate bridge is played at 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Westgate Mall in Brainerd. All are welcome. Advance notice is recommended but not required.

For more information, contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com .

