A listing of area meetings and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:57 PM

Minnesota Power & Light Western Division retirees get together

PINE RIVER — The annual get together will be 11:30 a.m. June 13 at Bites Bar and Grill in Pine River.

For those who want to ride share, let the group know.

Email John Schubert/Diane at dimayo52@gmail.com or call or text 320-360-0765 for those who are planning on attending so the restaurant will have an approximate number of meals to expect.

Area bridge scores

Duplicate bridge, Ideal Town Hall, May 23: 1st: Don Rasmussen and Ruth Soby, 63.00; 2nd: Bruce Peck and Joe Heal, 62.44; 3rd: Chris Brown and Enga Wodziak, 61.31; 4th: Nan Morain and Jo Bonestroo, 57.94.

Ideal Town Hall, May 25: 1st: Mary Leland and Marlene McArthur, 88.00; 2nd: Chris Brown and Diana Brown, 83.00; 3rd: Sally Larson and Ruth Soby, 76.00; 4th: Nan Morain and Jo Bonestroo, 75.50.

Bridge is played at noon Fridays at the Crosslake Community Center. Call 218-692-4271 to register for bridge.

Brainerd Branch of the American Association of University Women to meet

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Branch of the American Association of University Women will meet 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, at the First Congregational Church, 415 Juniper St., Brainerd.

This last program of the season will focus on the importance of keeping physically healthy and mentally sharp. It will be a catered, picnic-style gathering.

For more information send an email to donnbeau@charter.net .

Captain Robert Orr Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution meeting set for June 10

BRAINERD — The Captain Robert Orr Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will meet 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10, on the lower level of Dunmire’s on the Lake located at 19090 Highway 371, Brainerd.

Dee Mick is presenting the program on women’s issues and the Willmar 8, the first bank strike in Minnesota. Shirley Hayes is the hostess.

For more information, call Regent Carol Curby at 218-851-3459.

Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club results

BRAINERD — May 31: 1st: Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin, 44.5; 2nd: Ginger Augustinak and Sandy Chase, 40.5; 3rd: Mary Leland and Marlene McArthur, 40; 3rd: Jim Anderson and Don Rasmussen, 40; 5th: Bruce and Kathy Buxton, 38.5.

Duplicate bridge is played at 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the Westgate Mall. All are invited to play. Advance sign-up is recommended but not required.

For more information contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com .

Widowed Friends to meet Monday

BAXTER — Widowed Friends will meet 11 a.m. Monday, June 5, at Pizza Ranch in Baxter.

Brainerd Garden Club to meet June 9

BRAINERD — Brainerd Garden Club will meet at 12:45 p.m. Friday, June 9, at the trailhead parking lot of the Northland Arboretum.

Program will be a tour of Peg Serani’s gardens. Hostess will be Jackie Froemming.

45th reunion of Brainerd High School class of 1978 set for Aug. 5

BRAINERD — The Brainerd High School class of 1978 will celebrate its 45th reunion with a social gathering and live music at the Dennis Drummond Wine Company on Aug. 5.

To register, purchase tickets or for more information, visit the Facebook page at www.bhs78reunion.org .

By Dispatch staff report
