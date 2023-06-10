What's Doing

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

BRAINERD — June 5: 1st: Art Bein, 4210; 2nd: Roberta Freese, 3840; 3rd: Helen Bjorge, 3820.

Epilepsy advocate and support group to meet

CROSBY — The monthly meeting of the Epilepsy advocate and support group will be 10:15 a.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Hallett Memorial Library in Crosby.

All families and friends of anyone impacted by epilepsy are invited to join the group.

Brainerd VFW meeting set

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Veterans of Foreign Wars Post and Auxiliary will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at 309 S. Sixth St., in downtown Brainerd.

All members are invited and encouraged to attend. Find out more at www.brainerdvfw.org/ .

ADVERTISEMENT

Eagles to serve breakfast

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fraternal Order of Eagles will serve breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 11, at 124 Front St., Brainerd, featuring the Eagles’ special for $10.

A la carte menu is also available.

Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary to serve breakfast

HACKENSACK — Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 18, at the Club.

Menu includes choice of biscuits and gravy and eggs or eggs, bacon, hashbrowns and toast. Both include juice and coffee for $8.

The proceeds go to support youths scholarships.

Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary makes donation

HACKENSACK — The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 presented a check for $1,647.37 to the Hackensack Lending Library for their building fund.

This was a donation the Auxiliary received from the Thielke-Whitmore Give Back Foundation. Presenting the check were Unit 202 Treasurer Maryellen Morley, Unit 202 Give Back Foundation Committee members Diana Slinkard and Nancy Albrecht to Hackensack Lending Library Board members Shirley Frederick, also a Library Founder and Unit 202 member, and Maggie McGill, Lending Library Board President. Also pictured is Bruce Whitmore, TASC Enterprise Shared Services Officer, who is responsible for the donations to Auxiliary Unit 202.

He has requested his donations be used to help the Hackensack community focusing on diversity, equity or inclusion. This is the second year the Auxiliary has donated to the Give Back Foundation Funds to the Lending Library.

ADVERTISEMENT

Area duplicate bridge scores

Ideal Township Hall, May 30: North-South: Chris and Diana Brown, 103; Emily Schuldt and Rhys Price Jones,100.50; Meridee Dobberstein and Clare Fulton, 82.50; Claude and Gail Kane 78. East-West: Lois Steffen and Ginny Hersey, 110; Stan Bormann and Shirley Bormann, 89; Mel and Diane Schlichting, 86; Alan Stans and Rose Ann Stans, 81.

Ideal Township Hall, June 1: North-South: Mel and Diane Schlichting, 99.50; Emily Schuldt and Rhys Price Jones, 94.50; Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson, 91.50; Chris Brown and Enga Wodziak, 87.50. East-West: Sally Larson and Ruth Soby, 97; Meridee Dobberstein and Clare Fulton, 95.50; Larry and Donna Fleer, 89.50; Claude and Gail Kane, 84.50.

Crosslake Community Center, June 2: Meridee Dobberstein, 5540; Bruce Peck, 4900; Larry Fleer, 4880. Call Crosslake Community Center at 218-692-4271 to play on Friday.

Nisswa Women’s Club to have monthly luncheon

BRAINERD — The Nisswa Women’s Club will meet for its monthly luncheon Thursday, June 15, at Drummond Winery.

Come at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is at noon. Cost is $25.

The program is Sustaining Wellness in our Community.

David Jeremiason from Essentia-St. Joseph’s Foundation will be presenting. Inspirational will be by Margo Neva.

Hostesses are Beth Medeiros, Maris Speckman, Pat Heinen, Barb O’Brien and Marian Anderson.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, visit nisswawomensclub.org .

Sons of Norway to meet, sponsor mid-summer concert

BAXTER — The Sons of Norway will sponsor a free mid-summer concert featuring the Stoney Brook Fiddlers under the direction of Arne Anderson at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter. The public is invited to attend.

The Sons of Norway members will have their June social meeting prior to the concert with a potluck at 6 p.m.

Alpha Chapter No. 23 OES to meet Monday

Alpha Chapter No. 23 OES will meet 7 p.m. June 12.

Gardening will be discussed.

Senior dance planned

WAUKENABO — A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Waukenabo with music by Jerry B.

The Center Morning Group to meet

BRAINERD — On Wednesday, June 14, at 9:30 a.m., The Morning Group at The Center, 803 Kingwood Street in Brainerd, will have Joe Heal, gambling manager, discuss how The Center organizes their bingo games and raffles as fund raising activities. This is a public event with donuts and coffee for purchase.

Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club scores

BRAINERD — Here are the results from the June 7 session of the Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club: 1st: Bonnie Pope and Jill Shipley, 33; 2nd: Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin, 29.5; 3rd: Nan Morain and Charlie Ruud, 25.5; 4th: Don Rasmussen and Sandy Severt, 24.5; 5th: Phyllis DeRosier and Betty Winton, 23.5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duplicate bridge is played 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Westgate Mall. All are invited to play. Advance notice is recommended but not required.

For more information contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com .

Read more



