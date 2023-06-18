What's Doing

The Morning Group to tour Gracewin Living

BAXTER — On Wednesday, June 21, at 9:30 a.m., The Morning Group at The Center, 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd, will meet at The Center to carpool to Gracewin Living, 7084 Glory Road, Baxter for a tour of this new facility; a cooperative apartment complex.

Washington High School class of 1954 to meet

BAXTER — The Washington High School Class of 1954 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Grizzly’s.

Nisswa Garden Club to kick off summer

BRAINERD — The Nisswa Garden Club is kicking off summer with flower picking and a picnic Thursday, June 22, at Country Sunshine flower farm, 2911 145th Ave. SE, Brainerd.

Note the schedule will be earlier with check-in after 10:30 a.m. At 11 a.m., attendees will cut flowers for a bud vase (provided). Flowers are $1/stem. At 11:30 a.m., there will be a stroll the farm and greenhouses, and at noon a picnic catered by Valeri Ann’s, while Veronica Geisenhoff shares her story and a brief garden club meeting to toast the summer’s upcoming tours and events.

Reservations are required by Monday, June 19. Call Barb 218-330-6661 or email a request and pay at the farm at TheNisswaGardenClub@gmail.com .

DeVries awarded scholarship

HACKENSACK — Gwendolyn DeVries was recently awarded the $1,000 George Knight Memorial Scholarship from the Hackensack American Legion Post 202.

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group Meeting to meet July 13

BAXTER — Note date change. Due to the holiday, the Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meeting will be 1 p.m. July 13, at Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Road, Baxter.

There will be a potluck and book exchange. Sandwiches will be provided. Bring a side dish or dessert to share. RSVP to 218-829-4017. Care partners are also welcome to attend.

Crosslake Area Garden Club to meet

CROSSLAKE — Crosslake Area Garden Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. in the meeting room at the Crosslake Community Center.

The upcoming programs include:



June 21, “Growing Hardy Roses Up North” with Master Gardener Jackie Burkey;

July 19, Touring Brakstad Natural Farm in the Pequot Lakes area. The group will meet at the Crosslake Community Center to carpool at 11 a.m. and will be stopping for lunch at the A Pine Restaurant;

Aug. 16, presentation about the Crosslake Loon Center.

For questions, call Linda at 507-202-9374.

The Center bridge scores

BRAINERD — The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores for June 12 are: first: Chuck O’Day, 5570; second: Sandy O’Day, 4920; and third: Wayne Holtmeier, 4010.

Lakes area bridge scores

Ideal Township Hall, June 6: North-South: Lois Steffen and Terri Steffen, 106.50, Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson,100.00; Don McCormick and Lori McCormick, 98.50; Emily Schuldt and Rhys Price Jones, 98.50. East-West: Mel Schlichtling and Diane Schlichting, 114.29; Chris Brown and Diana Brown, 108.57; Joyce Roemer and Clarice Renschler, 105.71; Claude Kane and Gail Kane, 98.86.

Ideal Township Hall, June 8: North/South: Don McCormick and Lori McCormick, 128.50; Enga Wodziak and Joyce Roemer, 123.50; Chris Brown and Carole Johnson, 118.00; Lois Steffen and Sally Larson, 116.00. East-West: Mel Schlichting and Diane Schlichting, 128.50; Don Rasmussen and Sandy Severt, 126.50, Larry Fleer and Donna Fleer, 117.50; Alan Stans and Rose Ann Stans, 117.00.

Party bridge, Crosslake Community Center, June 9: Bill Herrick, 7540; Diane Schlichting, 5100; Emily Schulte, 4690. Call Crosslake Community Center at 218-692-4271 to play on Friday.

Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club scores

BRAINERD — First: Bob and Sandy Crozier, 31.5; second: Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin, 30.5; third: Jim Anderson and Don Rasmussen, 29; fourth: Jan and Ken Herd, 24.5.

Duplicate bridge is played at 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the Westgate Mall. All are invited to play. Advance sign-up is recommended but not required.

For more information, contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com .

Class lunch set for the Class of 1965

EAST GULL LAKE — The Washington High School Class of 1965 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 19, at Ernie’s on Gull.

Class lunch planned at Perkins

BRAINERD — The Washington High School Class of 1957 will meet for lunch at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Perkins.

Genealogical Society to meet Thursday

BRAINERD - The Crow Wing County Genealogical Society will meet Thursday, June 22, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, FaimilySearch Center, 101 Buffalo Hills Lane, Brainerd.

Research and social time will begin at 6 p.m., with the meeting and program to follow at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be about ancestry and what's new at FamilySearch. Everyone should bring laptops or tablets.

The research library is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays with members of the Society to assist.

Any questions, call 218-828-0365.