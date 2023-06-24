What's Doing

Fundraiser for the Pohl Children’s Foundation set for July 15

BAXTER — Christian Motorcyclists Association’s Damascus Way Chapter 859 has volunteered to host a motorcycle and car ride and fundraiser for the Pohl Children’s Foundation on July 15.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. There will be a blessing at 10 a.m. Ride begins at 11 a.m. at Heritage Assemblies of God Church, 13242 Berrywood Drive, Baxter.

The ride will be about 90 miles with three stops along the way which will include door prizes.

The final stop and meal of pulled pork, sides, lemonade and water will be 5 p.m. at 281 Morrison St. East, Motley.

Cost for single riders is $20 each and includes the meal; cost for motorcycle passengers is $10 each and includes the meal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cost for vehicles is $20 each and includes the meal. Vehicle passengers’ costs are $10 each and include the meal. Cost for the meal only is $15 per non rider/passenger.

Pre-register at https://www.pohlchildrensfoundation.org/motorcycle-rally .

Pre-registration ends Saturday, July 8.

Riders/drivers can register the day of the event.

Payment options include cash, checks, Venmo, PayPal and Square.

Senior dance planned

WAUKENABO — A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Waukenabo with music by Frank and Fran.

Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club scores

Here are the results from the June 21 session of the Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club:

First: Charlie Ruud and Patrick Spradlin, 53; second, Jim Anderson and Don Rasmussen, 52; third, Jo Bonestroo and Joyce Roemer, 40.5; third, Nancy Balfanz and Sara Heim, 40.5; fifth, Ginger Augustinak and Sandy Chase, 39.5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duplicate bridge is played at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the Westgate Mall.

Prior notice is recommended but not required. For more information contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com .

The Morning Group to meet

BRAINERD — On Wednesday, June 28, at 9:30 a.m., The Morning Group at The Center, 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd, will have Jessie Dehn, city of Brainerd engineer, give an update on road construction in the county. This is a public event with doughnuts and coffee for purchase.

Brainerd Legion breakfast buffet planned

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Legion will serve a breakfast buffet 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 25.

Cost for adults is $10 and kids are $5.

Nisswa Lions Club receives award

NISSWA — The Nisswa Lions Club received an award from Lions International: Kindness Matters.

This award is given annually to only a handful of Lions and Leos clubs from around the world, for performing an outstanding service project in one of the five global causes areas: Hunger, Diabetes. Vision, Environment and Childhood Cancer.

Out of 4,900 nominations throughout the world, only 30 were chosen to receive the award. Twenty-six were given to other countries, and four were given in the U.S.; one of which is Nisswa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nominated at the club level, the Kindness Matters Service Award is a challenge for Lions and Leos to develop exceptionally innovative and creative service projects with the aim of leaving a positive impact in their communities.

The Nisswa Club received this award for their Tool and Purse Bingo event, supporting diabetes. This event was a community fundraiser to provide scholarships for diabetes youths camps and provide diabetes education to the community.

Area bridge scores

Duplicate bridge, Ideal Township Hall, June 13: North-South: Stephanie Reed and Pat Montgomery, 88.88; Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson, 84; Emily Schuldt and Rhys Price Jones, 81; Jane Kleinsasser and Sally Larson, 72.

East-West: Chris Brown and Joyce Roemer, 97.14; Jerry Wendt and Nancy Wendt, 84.57; Claude Kane and Gail Kane, 72; Wayne Cole and Karen Cole, 72.

Duplicate bridge, Ideal Township Hall, June 15: North-South: Jerry Wendt and Nancy Wendt, 107; Rhys Price Jones and Emily Schuldt, 103; Chris Brown and Enga Wodziak, 97; Joyce Roemer and Los Steffen, 89.50. East-West: Clare Fulton and Meridee Dobberstein, 99; Claude Kane and Gail Kane, 88; Carole Johnson and Sally Nelson 87.50; Mel Schlichting and Diane Schlichting, 85.

Read more





ADVERTISEMENT