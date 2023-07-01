Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lifestyle

What's Doing

A listing of area meetings and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:57 AM

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

June 19 scores: Sandy Heglie, 4,050; Chuck O’Day, 3930; Bob Bollum, 3920.

June 26 scores: Chuck O’Day, 5110; Helen Bjorge, 4520; Bob Bollum, 4470.

Daughters of the American Revolution to meet

BRAINERD — The Captain Robert Orr Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 10 a.m. July 8 at the Brainerd Public Library, 416 S. Fifth St. Brainerd.

Allison LaBorde will be presenting the program and Faye Leach will be the hostess.

For more information, call Regent Carol Curby at 218-851-3459.

Duplicate bridge scores

Ideal Township Hall, June 20: North-South: Lois Steffen and Terri Steffen, 108; Enga Wodziak and Joyce Roemer, 92; Jerry Wendt and Nancy Wendt, 90; Chris Brown and Bruce Eastman, 87.50. East-West: Bruce Peck and Joe Heal, 102.50; Carol Lindahl and Greg Lindahl, 94.50; Jane Kleinsasser and Sally Larson, 91; Alan Stans and Rose Ann Stans, 87.50.

Ideal Township Hall, June 22: North-South: Eric Hanson and Mary De Hanson 80; Rhys Price Jones and Emliy Schuldt, 77.50; Chris Brown and Carole Johnson, 74; Lorraine Northagen and Shirley Gronholm, 68. East-West: Sally Larson and Jane Kleinsasser, 84; Bruce Peck and Rose Ann Stans, 74.08, Jo Bonestroo and Sally Nelson, 71.17; Meridee Dobberstein and Clare Fulton, 70.58.

Brainerd High School class of 1983 to have 40th reunion

BRAINERD — The Brainerd High School class of 40th class reunion (casual golf event, dinner, music) at 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at The Gravel Pit Golf Course & Event Center, 17300 Gull River Road, Brainerd.

For registration information, contact brainerdclassof1983@gmail.com , visit bhsclassof1983.com or via Facebook group: Brainerd MN Class of 1983.

Registration ends July 15.

Brainerd Duplicate bridge club scores

Here are the results from the June 28 session of the Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club:

First: Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin, 12.5; second: Mary Leland and Marlene McArthur, 12.5; third: Bob and Sandy Crozier, 9; fourth: Janet and Ken Herd, 8; fourth: Jim Anderson and Don Rasmussen, 8.

Duplicate bridge is played at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Westgate Mall.

Advance notice is recommended but not required.

For more information contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com .

Senior dance planned

DEERWOOD — A senior dance is planned for 1-4 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Deerwood with music by Two for the Road.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
