Lifestyle

What's Doing

A listing of area meetings and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:57 AM

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

BRAINERD — First place: Laurel Jarvis, 6350; second place: Betty Ehrhrdt, 4890; third place: Roberta Freese, 4440.

Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 to serve breakfast

HACKENSACK — Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. July 16 at the Club.

Menu includes choice of biscuits and gravy and eggs; or eggs, bacon, hash browns and toast. Both include juice and coffee for $8.

The proceeds go to support youths scholarships.

Upper South Long Lake Improvement District to meet July 22

BRAINERD — The Upper South Long Lake Improvement District will have its annual meeting at 10 a.m. July 22 at the Events Center at Paradise Resort Bar and Grill, 10067 Leisure Lane, Brainerd.

Nisswa Women’s Club to meet

BRAINERD — The Nisswa Women’s Club will meet at July 20 at Gather on 3/The Woods.

Gather for social time at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at noon. Lunch is $25

The club will be hosting a mini fashion show featuring fashions from Leslie’s in Pequot Lakes.

Speaker will be Travis Loeffler, investigator from Crow Wing County. His presentation will be scams, fraud and safety awareness.

For more information, visit nisswawomensclub.org .

Brainerd Garden Club meeting set for July 14

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Northland Arboretum.

They will have a tour of the gardens and after the meeting, those that are able, can assist in weeding the crabapple trees in G101.

Hosts are Theresa McCormick and Herman B.

Senior dance planned

WAUKENABO — A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Waukenabo with music by Frank and Fran.

Breakfast planned at the Eagles

BRAINERD — Brainerd Fraternal Order of Eagles will serve breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 9, at 124 Front St., Brainerd, featuring the Eagles’ special for $10.

A la carte menu will also be available.

Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club scores

BRAINERD — July 5: First: Bob and Sandy Crozier, 29.5; second: Nan Morain and Phyllis DeRosier, 29; third: Mary Leland and Marlene McArthur, 27.

Duplicate bridge is played at 12:30 p.m. every Wednesdays in the Westgate Mall.

Advance notice is recommended but not required.

For more information contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com .

