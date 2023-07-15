What's Doing

Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Officers were announced for 2023-24. They include Maryellen Morley, left, treasurer; Roberta Floyd, executive board; Karen Langerman, executive Board; Sue Capelle, First Vice; Missy Smieja, Second Vice; Char Wilkes, president; Laurie Haraldson, Chaplain; Ann Zeman, secretary; and Heidi Feehan, Sergeant at Arms.<br/> Contributed

Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary officers announced

Epilepsy advocate and support group meeting planned

CROSBY — The epilepsy advocate and support group meeting will be 10:15 a.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Jessie F. Hallett Memorial Library in Crosby.

The Morning Group to host Anderson

BRAINERD — The Morning Group will meet 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, at The Center, 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd.

Judith Anderson, loom weaver and artist, will demonstrate techniques of this craft.

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

BRAINERD — Sally Adams, 4320; Cheryl Hannah, 4250; Bob Bollum, 4150.

Disabled American Veterans to meet Thursday

BRAINERD — The monthly meeting for the Disabled American Veterans Crow Wing County Chapter No. 22 will be Thursday, July 20, at the Brainerd VFW club.

The membership meetings will begin at 7 p.m. Chapter 22 officers meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

Washington High School class of 1954 to meet

BAXTER — The Washington High School class of 1954 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Grizzly’s.

Class of 1957 to have lunch

BRAINERD — Class of 1957 will meet for lunch at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Perkins.

Class of 1963 to have 60th reunion

BRAINERD — The class of 1963 will have its 60th reunion fro 1-5 p.m. Aug. 11 at the American Legion in Brainerd.

Class of 1965 to meet Monday

NISSWA — The class of 1965 will have lunch at 11 a.m. Monday, July 17, at Main Street Ale House in Nisswa.

Meat raffle set for July 21

BRAINERD — The Brainerd American Legion Auxiliary will host a meat raffle on 5:30 p.m. July 21.

The proceeds will go to the Eagles Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, a place for veterans to go for hope and healing.

Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club results

BRAINERD — July 12 results: First: Jim Anderson and Don Rasmussen, 15; second, Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin, 13.5; third, Bob and Sandy Crozier, 13; fourth, Phyllis DeRosier and Nan Morain, 12.

Duplicate bridge is played at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Westgate Mall.

Advance sign-up is recommended but not required.

For more information contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com.

Senior dance planned

DEERWOOD — A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Deerwood with music by Jerry and LeRoy.

Bridge scores

June 27: First place, Lois Steffen and Terry Steffen, 82.5; second place, Lorraine Northagen and Shirley Gronholm, 78; third place, Stephanie Reed and Pat Montgomery, 75.5; fourth place, Emily Schuldt and Rhys Price Jones, 70.5.

June 29: First place, Ginny Hersey and Jane Kleinsasser, 28.5; second place, Bruce Peck and RoseAnn Stans, 28; third place, Carole Johnson and Clare Fulton, 26; fourth place, Emily Schuldt and Rhys Price Jones, 24.

July 6: North-South: First place, Ginny Hersey and Jane Kleinsasser, 78.5; second place, Mary Leland and Marlene McArthur, 77.5; third place, Don Rasmussen and Sandy Severt, 72; fourth place, Pat Montgomery and Sharon Sullivan, 70. East-West: First place, Emily Schuldt and Rhys Price Jones, 80.5; Terese Tulloch and Tim Tulloch, 78.5; third place, Donna Fleer and Larry Fleer, 73.5; fourth place, Chris Brown and Bruce Peck, 72.92.

