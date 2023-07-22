6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
A listing of area meetings and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:57 AM

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

First place: Marion Town, 4490; second place: Jeff Hartman, 3840; third place: Sharon Osborne, 3770.

Parkinson’s disease support group meets Aug. 3

The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meeting will be 12:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Drive in Baxter.

There will be a viewing of a 90 minute Michael J. Fox movie. Any questions call 218-829-4017. Care partners are also welcome to attend.

BHS class of 1978 45th reunion

The Brainerd High School class of 1978 will have a 45th reunion celebration Aug. 5 at the Dennis Drummond Wine Company, starting at 5 p.m. Registration deadline is July 23, and all information can be found at www.bhs78reunion.org .

Nisswa Garden Club to tour Living Legacy Gardens in Staples

The Nisswa Garden Club invites the public for a school bus tour Wednesday, July 26, of Central Lakes College Living Legacy Gardens demonstration gardens in Staples.

Meet the bus location at Central Lakes College in Brainerd. Parking is off the west end of the College Drive entrance.

The first visit will be the aquaponics/hydroponics lab, then to Barry’s Cherries, one of Central Minnesota’s largest hydroponic growers. Next stop is the Living Legacy Gardens with a boxed lunch picnic. A DQ and nursery visit will happen on the way back to the CLC Campus.

Cost is $20 per person (includes box lunch and DQ). The deadline for required reservation is noon Monday, June 24. Box lunch choice is chicken salad on cranberry wild rice bread or turkey and swiss on marbled rye.

Call Barb 218-330-6661 or email TheNisswaGardenClub@gmail.com to reserve a spot.

Duplicate bridge scores from Ideal Township

From July 11 at Ideal Township Hall

North/South: Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson 102.50, Lois Steffen and Terri Steffen 102.00, Jane Kleinsasser and Marguerite Baker 100.50, Don McCormick and Lori McCormick 82.50.

East/West: Greg Lindahl and Carol Lindahl 95.50, Alan Stans and Rose Ann Stans 90.50, Chris Brown and Diana Brown 87.00, Bruce Peck and Meridee Dobberstein 85.00.

From July 13 at Ideal Township Hall

North/South: Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin 73.50, Emily Schuldt and Rhys Price Jones 69.00, Ginny Hersey and Jane Kleinsasser 62.00, Chris Brown and Enga Wodziak 58.00.

East/West: Mel Schlichting and Diane Schlichting 79.00, Larry Fleer and Donna Fleer 59.00, Clare Fulton and Meridee Dobberstein 57.50, Nan Morain and Marguerite Baker 56.00.

From party bridge at Crosslake Community Center

July 7: Bruce Peck 5740, Carolyn Thompson 5530, Pat Herrick 5090.

July 14: Diane Schlichting 5330, Bruce Peck 4060, Larry Fleer 3950.

Call Crosslake Community Center at 218-692-4271 to play on Friday.

Crosslake-Ideal Lions welcome new president

Melissa Kay Kruger was sworn in as the Crosslake Ideal Lions President at their monthly meeting July 12 at Maucieri’s restaurant, Crosslake.

Kruger announced a Pavilion Pot Luck Party to which the public will be invited in September. New members inducted were Nathan Anderson, Derek Duncan and Judy Holmquist.

The Crosslake Ideal Lions approved a grant of $1,000 to Jack’s Big Bass Bash Fishing Tournament, to provide aid to North Alliance at Pequot Lakes High School. The North Alliance is dedicated to improving the mental health of students.

Breakfast at the Brainerd American Legion

The Brainerd American Legion is hosting its breakfast buffet 8 a.m.-noon July 23. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

Duplicate bridge from Brainerd

The results from the July 19 session of the Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club:

First: Bob and Sandy Crozier, 12.

Second (tie): Jo Bonestroo and Joyce Roemer 11.

Second (tie): Jim Anderson and Don Rasmussen 11.

Duplicate bridge is played every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Westgate Mall. All are welcome. Advance sign up is recommended but not required. For more information contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com .

Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund support group meets July 27

The Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund support group will meet at 2 p.m. July 27 at the East Gull Lake Cragun's Legacy Golf Club house, second floor meeting room.

The mission of The Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund is to promote public awareness of prostate cancer, provide vital information via casual and informative support group experiences for men and their caregivers. The Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund will provide the answers and support. The support group is free and spouses/caregivers are encouraged to attend. Information is key to early detection and cure.

For additional information visit www.lpcfund.org , or contact Gary Harris at 763-360-3571 or email gary@lpcfund.org .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

