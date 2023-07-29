Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Saturday, July 29

Lifestyle

What's Doing

A listing of area meetings and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:57 PM

Eagles Club to serve breakfast

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fraternal Order of Eagles will serve breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 30, at 124 Front St., Brainerd, featuring the Eagles’ special for $10.

A la carte menu is also available.

Suicide Loss Survivor Support Group

BRAINERD — Have you lost a friend or family member to suicide? Are you feeling alone on the journey? Suicide Loss Support meetings can help.

Meetings are led by fellow suicide loss survivors and are the first Tuesday of each month.

The next meeting is 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Northland Arboretum in the Fireside room.

For questions, contact hopearoundyou@gmail.com .

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

BRAINERD — Betty Winton, 4740; Sandy O’Day, 4340; Bob Freese, 3960.

37th annual quilt auction fundraising event

CROSSLAKE — Camp Knutson’s 37th annual quilt auction fundraising event will be Aug. 12.

This event is free to attend and fun for people of all ages. There will be concessions served throughout the whole day.

Preview all the quilts for the silent auction and live auction from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 12.

This year’s event will feature more than 200 quilts.

The live auction will begin at noon. For those who can’t attend the auction, visit campknutson.org/QUILTS to place an absentee bid.

This year’s silent auction will be using mobile bidding so participants can participate online. Silent auction bidding will open Aug. 9 at noon and close at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 12.

Pre-register at campknutson.org/QUILTS to receive an email with instructions for joining the auction. Registration is required to bid and to receive important event information.

For questions, contact camp.knutson@lssmn.org or call 218-543-4232.

Area duplicate bridge scores

Ideal Township Hall, July 18: Mitchell Movement: North/South: Pat Montgomery and Stephanie Reed, 101.00; Rhys Price Jones and Emily Schuldt, 89.50; Lois Steffen and Terri Steffen, 88.50; Enga Wodziak and Marguerite Baker, 85. East/West: Mel Schlichting and Diane Schlichting, 99.50; Joyce Roemer and Clarice Renschler, 93.50; Jane Kleinsasser and Sally Larson, 87.50; Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson, 84.00.

Ideal Township Hall, July 20: Howell Movement: Mel Schlichting and Diane Schlichting, 43; Don Rasmussen and Sandy Severt, 40.50; Shirley Gronholm and Lorraine Northagen, 39; Clare Fulton and Merilee Dobberstein, 38.

Party Bridge: Crosslake Community Center: July 21: Pat Herrick, 4120; Donna Fleer, 3690; Bruce Imholte, 3660.

Call Crosslake Community Center at 218-692-4271 to play on Friday.

Crosslake Area Garden Club

CROSSLAKE — Crosslake Area Garden Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. in the meeting room at the Crosslake Community Center.

For questions call Linda at 507-202-9374.

Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club

BRAINERD — Here are the results from the July 26 session of the Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club.

First place: Bruce and Kathy Buxton, 50; second place: Mary Leland and Marlene McArthur, 45; third place: Jim Anderson and Don Rasmussen, 44.5; tie, fourth place: Bob and Sandy Crozier 43.5; tie, fourth place, Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin, 43.5.

Duplicate bridge is played every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Westgate Mall. Advance sign up is recommended but not required.

For more information contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com .

Senior dance set

DEERWOOD — A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Deerwood with music by Frank and Fran.

