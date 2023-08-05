Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
A listing of area meetings and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 PM

Widowed Friends to meet

BAXTER — Widow Friends will meet 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at the Pizza Ranch in Baxter.

The Morning Group to meet Wednesday

BRAINERD — The Morning Group will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at The Center, 803 Kingwood St., in Brainerd.

Dan Hegstad will give a presentation on "Main Street of the Northwest," a video about the history of the Northern Pacific Railroad. Brainerd has a significant role in this local history. Coffee and doughnuts will be available for purchase.

Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club scores

BRAINERD — Aug. 2: First place, Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin, 29; second (tie) Phyllis DeRosier and Nan Morain, 26; Jim Anderson and Don Rasmussen, 26; fourth: Bruce and Kathy Buxton, 25

Duplicate bridge is played at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the Westgate Mall. Advance notice is recommended but not required.

For more information, contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com

NARFE meeting planned

BRAINERD — The August meeting of NARFE, National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees, will be Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the American Legion in Brainerd. Sign-in will begin at 11:30 a.m. followed by lunch, a speaker and a short business meeting.
Darrell Pedersen will be talking about his childhood and a book he wrote called "Campfire in the Basement.”
All federal employees and retirees are welcome. Any questions, call 218-828-4277.

Read more

49th annual Pequot Lakes All Class Reunion set for Aug. 6

PEQUOT LAKES — The 49th annual Pequot Lakes All Class Reunion will be Sunday, Aug. 6, in the school cafeteria.

Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. with a time for socializing and a brief business meeting followed by a potluck lunch. Those attending are asked to bring salads, hot dishes and desserts to share. Beverages, meat, cheese, buns, plates and utensils will be provided.

This year, the class of 1973 will be honored.

Members of the class of ’73 who have not been contacted are asked to contact Betty Wallin Simenstad on the Pequot All Class Reunion Facebook page or by private message to her. All former students, faculty, and staff are welcome to attend. Individual classes may be having reunions Saturday and a street dance in Pequot Lakes with Wyld Ryce featuring John Palmer and Vicki Tweed Palmer is scheduled.

Area duplicate bridge scores

Ideal Township Hall, July 25: Mitchell Movement: North-South: Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spadlin, 101.50; Lois Steffen and Terri Steffen, 101.50; Pat Montgomery and Stephanie Reed, 88; Don McCormick and Lori McCormick, 87.50. East-West: Bruce Peck and Joe Heal, 102; Sharon Barsness and Judy Mosford, 92; Mel Schlichting and Diane Schlichting, 88.50; Barb Smith and Jean Fretag, 85.

Ideal Township Hall, July 27: Howell Movement: Rhys Price Jones and Emily Schuldt, 52.50; Lorraine Northagen and Shirley Gronholm, 41.50; Eric Hanson and Dee Hanson, 37.50; Mel Schlichting and Diane Schlichting, 37.

Party Bridge, Crosslake Community Center, July 28: Carolyn Thompson, 4960; Diane Schlichting 4780; Ginny Imholte, 4170.

Call Crosslake Community Center at 218-692-4271 to play on Fridays.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

DAR monthly meeting scheduled

BRAINERD — The Captain Robert Orr Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 10 a.m. Aug. 12, at the Brainerd Public Library, 416 S. Fifth St., Brainerd.

Nancy Holm will be presenting the program.

For more information, call Regent Carol Curby at 218-851-3459

Brainerd VFW meeting set for Tuesday

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Veterans of Foreign Wars Post and Auxiliary will meet Tuesday, Aug. 8.

The 7 p.m. meetings are at 309 S. Sixth St. in downtown Brainerd.

Find out more at brainerdvfw.org/ .

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

BRAINERD — Sandy O’Day, 4,520; Bob Bollum, 4,420; Sally Adams, 4,050.

Senior dance planned

WAUKENABO — A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Waukenabo with music by Jerry and Leroy.

