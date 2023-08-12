Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
A listing of area meetings and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:57 AM

Epilepsy Advocate and Support Group meeting planned

CROSBY — Epilepsy advocate and support group will meet 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Hallett Memorial Library in Crosby.

Anyone impacted by epilepsy, including family and friends, are invited to attend.

Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club to meet

BRAINERD — Here are the results from the Aug. 9 session of the Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club: first place: Bob and Sandy Crozier, 45.5; second place, Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin, 43.5; third place (tie): Phyllis DeRosier and Nan Morain, 40; Don Rasmussen and Sandy Severt; fifth place: Marlene McArthur and Gretchen Sorden, 38.

Duplicate bridge is played at 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the Westgate Mall.

Advance notice is suggested but not required.

For more information contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com .

Hackensack American Legion Post 202 events

HACKENSACK — Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Club.

Menu includes choice of biscuits and gravy and eggs or eggs, bacon, hashbrowns and toast. Both include juice and coffee for $8. The proceeds go to support youths scholarships.

Hackensack American Legion Post 202 Family donated checks to the Minnesota American Legion Foundation Fund 84 during the Legacy Ride July 27.

Presenting checks to Walker Legion Riders Steve Hoopman and Jody Hassing, the director of Minnesota American Legion Riders, were Legion 1st Vice, Rob Albrecht, Auxiliary Unit, Diana Slinkard and Donna Williams, and SAL member Terry Cook.

Hackensack American Legion Post 202 and the Auxiliary Unit presented checks to the American Legion Riders Walker Post 134 for the Ride For Vets that took place on Aug. 5. Gambling Manager Dave Woodruff and Diana Slinkard, Auxiliary, presented the checks to American Legion Riders Ron Benesh and Brad Taylor, Director of Walker Legion Riders.

Eagles breakfast planned

BRAINERD — Brainerd Fraternal Order of Eagles breakfast will be 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 13, at 124 Front Street, Brainerd, featuring the Eagles’ special for $10.

A la carte menu also available

Washington High School class of 1954 to meet for lunch

BAXTER — The Washington High School class of 1954 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Grizzly’s.

Disabled American Veterans meeting set

BRAINERD — The monthly meeting for the Disabled American Veterans, Crow Wing County Chapter No. 22 will be Thursday, Aug. 17, at Brainerd VFW Club.

The membership meetings will begin at 7 p.m. Chapter 22 officers meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

Nisswa Women’s Club to have luncheon meeting Thursday

BRAINERD — The Nisswa Women’s Club will meet for its monthly luncheon meeting Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Dennis Drummond Wine Company.

Arrive at 11:30 a.m. Luncheon will be at noon. Cost is $25.

Program is “It’s your heart; feel the beat” presented by a CentraCare cardiology physician from the Baxter Clinic.

Hostesses are Joannie Muehlbauer, Diane Scearcy, Pat Heinen, Bonnie Mork and Traci Senica.

Inspirational will be by Vicki Smith.

For more information go to nisswawomensclub.org .

Area bridge scores

Ideal Township Hall, Aug. 1, Duplicate bridge: Mitchell Movement: North/South: Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin, 86.50; Greg Lindahl and Carol Lindahl, 75.50; Emily Schuldt and Rhys Price Jones, 72.50; Lois Steffen and Terri Steffen, 67.50. East/West: Bruce Peck and Joe Heal, 79.92; Chris Brown and Carole Johnson, 75.83; Sally Larson and Jane Kleinsasser, 75.83; Carolyn Thompson and Ginny Hersey, 68.83.

Ideal Township Hall, Aug. 3, Duplicate bridge: Mitchell Movement: North/South: Chris Brown and Diana Brown, 108.50; Mary Leland and Marlene McArthur, 94; Emily Schuldt and Rhys Price Jones, 90.50; Lorraine Northagen and Shirley Gronholm, 90. East/West: Bruce Peck and Rose Ann Stans, 106.50; Don Rasmussen and Sandy Severt, 99; Eric Hanson and De Hanson, 98.50; Carolyn Thompson and Ginny Hersey, 90.

Crosslake Community Center, Aug. 4, Party bridge; Carolyn Thompson, 4730; Ken Herd, 3720; Bruce Imholte, 35.20.

Call Crosslake Community Center at 218-692-4271 to play on Fridays.

Senior dance planned

DEERWOOD — A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Deerwood with music by Two for the Road.

Class of 1957 to meet for lunch

BRAINERD — The Washington High School class of 1957 will have a luncheon at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Perkins.

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scoresHelen Bjorge, 5570; Bob Freese, 4720; Barb Rinke, 4320.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
