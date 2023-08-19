What's Doing

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

BRAINERD — Marv Meyer, 4610; Sandy O’Day, 4380; Bob Freese, 3630.

The Morning Group to meet

BRAINERD — The Morning Group at The Center will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd.

Steve Kohls, longtime Brainerd Dispatch photographer, will talk about his career and show images of his work.

Coffee and doughnuts will be available for purchase.

Plant sale planned for Aug. 26

BRAINERD — The Northland Arboretum is hosting a plant sale with the Crow Wing County Master Gardeners and Brainerd Garden Club 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 26, at the Northland Arboretum.

All sales are cash and check only.

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meeting set for Sept. 7

BAXTER — The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meeting will be 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Drive, Baxter.

There will be two groups facilitated, one for the person with Parkinson’s and one for the care partners.

Any questions, call 218-829-4017.

Area bridge scores

Duplicate bridge, Ideal Township Hall, Aug. 8: Howell Movement: Mel Schlichting and Diane Schlichting, 73; Chris Brown and Diana Brown, 71.50; Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson, 70.50; Meridee Dobberstein and Carole Johnson, 70; Alan Stans and Rose Ann Stans, 69.50.

Duplicate bridge, Ideal Township Hall, Aug. 10: Howell Movement: Eric Hanson and De Hanson, 67; Bruce Eastman and Patrick Spradlin, 65; Enga Wodziak and Marguerite Baker, 65; Gerry Broshar and Anne Broshar, 55; Chris Brown and Carole Johnson, 54.50.

Call Crosslake Community Center at 218-692-4271 to play on Fridays.

Crow Wing County Genealogy Society to meet Thursday

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing County Genealogy Society will meet Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, FamilySearch Center, at 101 Buffalo Hills Lane, Brainerd.

The meeting will feature speaker Linda Coffin. Her virtual presentation will be on interviewing people in genealogy research. She has been an avid genealogist for over 40 years and has assisted families record their history.

Research and social time will begin at 6 p.m., with the virtual presentation to follow at 6:45 p.m.

The research library is open Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with members of the society or staff to assist.

Guests are welcome at the research library and at monthly meetings.

Any questions, call 218-828-0365.

Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club scores

BRAINERD — Here are the results from the Aug. 16 session of the Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club: First: Don Rasmussen and Sandy Severt, 31.5; second: Jim Anderson and Charlie Ruud, 28.5; third: Bob and Sandy Crozier, 24; fourth: Bruce and Kathy Buxton, 22.

Duplicate bridge is played at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the Westgate Mall.

To sign up to play at the Wednesday sessions, contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com .

Washington High School class of 1965 to meet at Dunmire’s

BRAINERD — Washington High School class of 1965 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Dunmire’s on the Lakes (formerly Iven’s).

