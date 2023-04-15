99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle

What's Doing for April 15

A listing of area meetings and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Small newsboy yelling into megaphone to illustrate What's Doing, a community listing of Brainerd lakes area events.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:57 PM

Washington High School class of 1965 to meet

BRAINERD — Washington High School class of 1965 will have a monthly lunch at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 17, at Dunmire’s on the Lake.

The Morning Group to meet Wednesday

BRAINERD — The Morning Group at The Center, 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd, will have a meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, to decide where to send the year's worth of donated funds of $500.

The group sends checks of either $100 or $50 to local nonprofit groups as recommended and voted by the attendees. Anyone can be involved — just show up.

Coffee and doughnuts will be available for purchase. Contact Ginger Kopp, host, Morning Group, at kopp839@gmail.com for more information.

Washington High School class of 1954 to meet

BAXTER — The Washington High School class of 1954 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Grizzly’s.

The Center, Brainerd, bridge scores

BRAINERD — Monday winners: Sandy Heglie, 5430; Marion Town, 4190; Betty Winton, 3960.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Disabled American Veterans to meet April 20

BRAINERD — The monthly meeting for the Disabled American Veterans, Crow Wing County Chapter No. 22, will be Thursday, April 20, at the Brainerd VFW Club.

The membership meetings will begin at 7 p.m. Chapter 22 officers meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

Area duplicate bridge scores

Ideal Town Hall, April 6: Rose Ann Stans and Alan Stans, 30.5; Enga Wodziak and Lois Steffen, 27; Helen McGrath and Carolyn Thompson, 25; Shirley Gronholm and Lorraine Northagen, 24.

Nisswa Women’s Club luncheon meeting set for April 20

BRAINERD — The Nisswa Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 20, at Gather on 3 event center.

The club is getting back to full swing with programs, a business meeting and figuring out how to raise funds for scholarships and all of the many community organizations the club contributes to.

Luncheon is $25 and is served at noon. The program is ‘“Fit and Fabulous at Any Age” presented by Joan Peterson of Fit Quest.

For more information, visit nisswawomensclub.org .

Senior dance set

DEERWOOD — A senior dance will be 1-4 p.m. Friday, April 21, in Deerwood with music by Frank and Fran.

AAUW meeting planned

BRAINERD — The Brainerd branch of the American Association of University Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, at the First Congregational Church, 415 Juniper St., Brainerd.

The program will be End of Life Tender Conversations presented by Tanya Hanson, an end-of-life educator and death doula.

For more information send an email to donnbeau@charter.net .

Brainerd Duplicate Bridge Club scores

BRAINERD — April 12: 1st: Jim Anderson and Don Rasmussen, 50.5; 2nd: Jan and Ken Herd, 49; 3rd: Charlie Ruud and Patrick Spradlin, 47; 4th: Phyllis DeRosier and Bruce Eastman, 44.

Duplicate bridge is played at 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the Westgate Mall.

Advance notice is recommended. For more information contact Bruce Eastman at bruceclyde71@yahoo.co m or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com .

By Dispatch staff report
