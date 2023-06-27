Minnesota Power unveils solar array in Pillager

PILLAGER — Minnesota Power aims to achieve a 100% carbon-free energy supply, and it is well on its way toward that target.

A series of three new solar arrays totaling more than 20 megawatts of power for the company help further that goal.

The latest and largest of the arrays — the Sylvan Solar Array — went on the grid about two weeks ago, and officials celebrated with a ribboncutting ceremony Friday, June 23, at the site in Pillager.

The other arrays are near the Laskin Energy Center in Hoyt Lakes and along Jean Duluth Road in Duluth. Together, the three total 20 megawatts of power and represent a $40 million investment.

“Last year, our customers received over 58% of their energy from renewable energy sources,” said Julie Pierce, Minnesota Power vice president of strategy and planning. “This project added two weeks ago will now move that needle just a little further. And we’re so excited to be continuing to find those needle-moving projects that can keep that journey on track.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sylvan Solar Array spans about 80 acres and will produce 15.2 megawatts of power a year, which is enough to power about 3,400 homes.

“This embodies the commitment of the utility to its community,” said Joseph Sullivan, Minnesota Public Utilities vice chair. “And there is no better project that I can think of in Minnesota than this.”

Not only do the three arrays help to create more renewable energy for Minnesota Power customers, they also served as an economic stimulus tool when the state sorely needed it.

“When the pandemic hit, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission came to all the utilities in the state and asked if they had projects ready to stimulate local economies and help them recover from the pandemic,” said Carrie Ryan, enterprise project manager for ALLETE, which owns Minnesota Power. “And we had three projects ready to go.”

Rick Fannin, construction manager for Minnesota Power, talks about the new Sylvan Solar Array during a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pillager. Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch

Seventy-eight construction jobs came out of the three arrays, along with local tax revenue and business for Heliene, the company in Mountain Iron that sourced the 60,000 solar panels. Contracts for the three projects totaled nearly $80,000 with women-owned businesses, nearly $9,000 with veteran-owned businesses, more than $75,000 with companies that employ people with disabilities and a total of $36 million with local suppliers and contracts.

More by Theresa Bourke





Furthermore, the Sylvan project in Pillager showcases a unique partnership with White Earth Tribal and Community College and the Rural Renewable Energy Alliance to provide college students with hands-on learning as part of a solar training certificate program to help build the workforce in the future.

Students were invited to the job site to work alongside electricians from Hunt Electric as pre-apprentices building the array. The work prepared students to obtain credentials through the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota Power serves 150,000 customers and now has about 30 megawatts of solar energy, including a 10-megawatt array at Camp Ripley, a 40-kilowatt community solar garden in Duluth and a 1-megawatt array in Wrenshall.“This is Minnesota Power investing in their communities,” Sullivan said. “And that is what is special about this to me — the community and the utility coming together for their shared future. I think that is a really special and wonderful thing.”

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.