2023 Crow Wing County, MN Delinquent Tax List

prm-2023-2nd-pub-delinquent-tax.jpg
Detail from the first page of the 2023 Crow Wing County, MN Delinquent Tax List. View the entire list below. Use the "arrows" (< and >) on the left and right sides of the page image to change pages. Click on the page image to view the list full screen size.
BrainerdDispatch.com
By Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
Today at 11:57 AM

The following table contains a list of Real Property and Severed Mineral Property located in CROW WING COUNTY on which taxes and penalties became delinquent on January 2, 2023. Interest calculated from January 1, 2023, and county costs must be paid along with the total tax and penalties in order for a parcel of Real Property or Severed Mineral Property to be removed from the Delinquent Tax List.

Published in: Brainerd Dispatch, Saturday, April 1, 2023; Crosby-Ironton Courier, Wednesday, April 5, 2023; Echo Journal, Wednesday, April 5, 2023

